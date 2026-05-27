Clemson Tigers Selects Kevin Guskiewicz as 16th President of University

After long-time Clemson president Jim Clements retired back in December, the University has found its next president.

Michigan State president Kevin Guskiewicz is set to be the next president of the school, being approved by the Clemson Board of Trustees on Wednesday morning. There was speculation, according to multiple sources, that told On3’s SpartanMag had reported earlier as well. He will be the 16th president in the University’s history.

The Clemson Board of Trustees voted him in by a unanimous vote on Wednesday morning. He will make a base compensation of $1.2 million across five years.

The Pennsylvania native spent the last two years with the Spartans, being appointed in March 2024. On the athletics side, he had a strong relationship with Michigan State athletic director J Batt, but friction with the University’s Board of Trustees seemed to have had him look for other opportunities elsewhere.

He also recently received a pay raise, going from a salary of $1 million to $2 million, suggesting he was there to stay in East Lansing for the time being.

Then, the Tigers came calling.

Before the Spartans, Guskiewicz was the 12th chancellor at North Carolina, serving in Chapel Hill from 2019-24. However, Michigan State looked to bring him in, and a unanimous vote back in December 2023 has him appointed as the 22nd president of the University.

Clemson hasn’t had this type of change since 2013, when Clements began his tenure as the Tigers’ president. He was one of the longest-serving presidents in the country before ending his time at the end of the 2025 calendar year.

Guskiewicz will look to have the same type of relationship that Clements had with athletic director Graham Neff and the Clemson Board of Trustees, which allowed the Tigers to have one of the biggest voices in the ACC.

Under Clements, the Tigers had seven College Football Playoff appearances, while making the national championship four times and winning twice. It’s a tough benchmark to get back to, especially in this stage of college athletics, but Guskiewicz will look to bring that success back to the football field.

Clemson Athletics also saw two national championships in men’s soccer and brought prominence to women’s sports, especially soccer, gymnastics, lacrosse and basketball.

Guskiewicz will use his prior ACC experience to help the Tigers get through a difficult crossroads in the upcoming year, especially with the state of the conference. With his last job being the leader of a Big 10 school, it will be interesting to see how he guides the University through more expected conference realignment as well.

There is expected to be an introductory press conference at some point on Wednesday as well.