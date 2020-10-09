SI.com
AllClemson
Miami at Clemson: Five Things to Watch for On Saturday

JP-Priester

Miami visits Clemson this weekend with yet another opportunity to prove that The U is back.

Led by graduate transfer D'Eriq King at quarterback, the Hurricanes are hoping they finally have the piece on offense that they've been missing in recent seasons. 

Through the first three games of the season, King has been as good as advertised. So far he's been one of the more dynamic players in the country and can beat you in a multitude of ways.

This will be top-ranked Clemson's biggest test of the season to date and today All Clemson takes a look at five things to watch for on Saturday night as the Tigers look to keep a firm grasp on their spot atop the ACC standings. 

1. Travis Etienne vs Cam'Ron Harris: No, these two running backs won't be facing off with one another on the field, but both of these offenses want to make running the ball a priority. The Tigers weren't able to have a ton of success on the ground against Virginia and will need to figure out a way to give Etienne more room to run this week and against a far more talented defensive front. Harris has been phenomenal through three games for Miami. He's averaging over eight yards per carry, and like Etienne, he's also effective as a pass catcher out of the backfield. However, he's yet to see a defense nearly as talented as what the Tigers will put on the field Saturday night. It will be imperative for each team to establish the running game early, and the winner will likely be whichever one can consistently have success on the ground for four quarters.

2. Clemson Receivers: This will be the game in which we see exactly how much of an impact the absence of Justyn Ross has on the Tigers offense. Everyone is aware of exactly how dangerous Amari Rodgers can be in the Clemson passing attack, but he can't do it alone. Over the past two games Frank Ladson Jr. has started to separate himself from the competition out on the boundary and that progression must continue against the Hurricanes. Braden Galloway and Davis Allen also need to make get involved. Clemson hasn't used the tight ends much since the opening win over Wake Forest, but Galloway, in particular, is a guy that could pose problems for that Miami defense across the middle of the field.

3. Pass Rush: The Tigers are getting DT Tyler Davis back a just the right time. The front four just wasn't able to generate much pressure on Brennan Armstrong last weekend, allowing the Virginia quarterback to make some plays, which included him rushing the ball 22 times for 89 yards. That can not happen this week. D'Eriq King is the kind of player who can make a defense pay if given to much time to throw, or even just a little room to run. The Tigers will need to try and make him uncomfortable and force him into some bad decisions, and that all starts with the defensive line. 

4. Offensive Line: As mentioned above, the Tigers must getting the running game established, and that is something they had trouble doing early on last week against Virginia. A lot of the yards Travis Etienne was able muster came due to his ability to make something happen when there wasn't much there. The run blocking must be better this weekend, as well as the pass protection. Miami has talent up front on defense and those defensive ends can get after the quarterback. If the Tigers are to come out victorious, Trevor Lawrence must have time to find his receivers down the field.

5. The Big Stage: Clemson is no stranger to playing on the games biggest stages. The Tigers are 7-2 in their last nine games when both teams come in ranked inside the Top-10, with both losses coming in the College Football Playoff. They know what to expect in these kind of games. Miami does not. ESPN's College gameday will be on hand as the Hurricanes will be attempting to go on the road and knock off the nation's number one team. It will be interesting to see how they respond, and whether the moment is to big for them. The Hurricanes can ill-afford to come in and let their emotions get the best of them. They can not lose their composure and make boneheaded mistakes, this Clemson team is just to good. If that happens, the Tigers are very likely to make them pay, and pay dearly. 

