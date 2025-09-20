How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse, TV, Injuries, Betting
CLEMSON, S.C. – Following an ACC opener loss to Georgia Tech last weekend, the Clemson Tigers now sit at 1-2 and unranked in the AP Poll. Now, they look to bounce back against another ACC opponent, the Syracuse Orange, who sit at 2-1 on the season.
Clemson hoped to be on top of the world by now, but early setbacks have left them stranded and needing a statement win. Head coach Dabo Swinney's squad must bounce back against Syracuse to regain momentum and stay in the ACC Championship conversation.
According to ESPN's FPI, Clemson has a 5.6% chance to win the conference (fourth in ACC) and 4.4% chance to make the CFP (fifth). As we know from last season, winning the conference could land the Tigers an automatic bid to the 12-team CFP if they are one of the selection committee's five highest-ranked conference champions.
Given Clemson's position and the urgency for a win, it's worth taking a closer look at this week's matchup against Syracuse, including how both teams match up and what to watch for.
Despite early struggles, Clemson remains a formidable force, boasting a roster rich in talent and experience. Quarterback Cade Klubnik will be pivotal in orchestrating the offense as he's had a slow start, completing just 59% of his passes for 633 yards and three touchdowns through the year's first three games. He's thrown at least one interception in each game and fumbled last week against Georgia Tech, reflecting his concerning 43.8 QBR, ranking 100th nationally among qualifying quarterbacks.
However, there has been some good as wideout Bryant Wesco Jr. has stepped up in Antonio Williams' absence, putting up 310 yards and three touchdowns on 18 receptions, leading the offense in every significant receiving category.
Converted receiver Adam Randall has drawn significant praise recently, rushing 41 times for 208 yards and three touchdowns after entering the 2025 season as one of Clemson's most uncertain roster questions.
If offensive coordinator Garrett Riley can prove he can mix the run and pass effectively and keep the defense on their toes, it will be a drastic improvement from the past three weeks.
While the offense looks to find its rhythm, Clemson's defense will be just as crucial in setting the tone against Syracuse. The Tigers boast a talented front seven led by Peter Woods, TJ Parker and Will Heldt, whose ability to generate pressure on the quarterback can disrupt any passing attack.
Linebackers Sammy Brown and Wade Woodaz provide speed and versatility in both run support and coverage. At the same time, the secondary, anchored by Avieon Terrell and Ronan Hanafin, is capable of limiting big plays through the air, but still needs to see a vast improvement as they're allowing 227.3 passing yards per game and a 43.6% third-down conversion rate.
Stopping Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli and his deep receiving corps will require discipline and consistent execution, as any lapse could quickly swing momentum in favor of the Orange.
As mentioned, Syracuse has one of the most lethal passing attacks in the nation, averaging 357 yards per game through the air behind Steve Angeli's league-leading 1,072 passing yards.
The Tigers' secondary has struggled with technique and preventing explosive plays this season, often getting caught out of position or beaten over the top. Effective communication in the secondary will be crucial, and the defense could get a boost if veteran safety Khalil Barnes returns after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury.
A strong pass defense will also depend on the Tigers' defensive line, which has yet to assert itself fully through the first three games. Fortunately for Clemson, Syracuse enters the matchup with a bottom-12 rushing offense and an offensive line that allows three sacks per game, providing an opportunity for the defensive front to dominate.
If Clemson's defensive line can dominate the trenches and collapse the pocket, it will throw Angeli off his timing and give the secondary much-needed breathing room.
Regarding injuries for the Clemson Tigers, similar to last week, starting receiver Antonio Williams and safety Khalil Barnes are day-to-day, suffering from hamstring injuries during the LSU game. Offensive linemen Elyjah Thurmon and Tristan Leigh are also day-to-day after missing last week's contest.
However, according to Dabo Swinney, he's "hopeful" they'll play, but practice this week will be a significant determining factor in who can go on Saturday. Availability sheets will be released on Saturday, before the game starts.
Now here’s everything you need to know for the Week 4 matchup against Syracuse, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange: What You Need to Know
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
When: Saturday, Sep. 20, Noon EST.
Other Game Day Info:
- 6 a.m. – Parking lots open
- 8 a.m.: Tigertown Tailgate Opens at LJC SW Corner
- 9 a.m.: Tiger Tailgate Show presented by Upcountry Fiber on Southwest Concourse
- 9:55 a.m.: Tiger Walk
- 10 a.m.: All gates open
- 10:30 a.m.: Tiger Band 90-Minutes Before Kickoff Concert – The Amphitheater
- 11 a.m.: Tiger Band parade to Memorial Stadium (Fort Hill St.)
- 12 p.m.: Kickoff on ESPN
Watch: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
- Analyst: Louis Riddick
- Reporter: Kris Budden
Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app
Weather: The temperature is expected to be very warm but partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be around 85F with light wind and a 40% chance of rain, according to weather.com.
Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)
Odds: Clemson is considered a 16.5-point favorite over Syracuse, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 55.5 points.
Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Series History: Clemson leads the series 10-2 over Syracuse, dating back to 1996. Clemson is on a six-game winning streak against the Orange, winning, 31-14, in the series' last matchup in 2023.