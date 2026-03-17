Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers 10 Profit Boosts for March Madness First Four Games

New users can claim an exciting welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW ahead of Tuesday's March Madness First Four matchups. The promotion rewards your first $1 wager with 10 100% Profit Boost tokens , perfect for betting on UMBC vs Howard and Texas vs NC State. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available as of Tuesday, March 17.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for March Madness betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers exceptional value for March Madness bettors. After placing your first qualifying wager of at least $1, you receive 10 100% Profit Boost tokens that can be applied to future bets up to $25 each. This promotion works perfectly for Tuesday's First Four games, where UMBC faces Howard and Texas meets NC State in win-or-go-home scenarios.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Qualifying wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

• Boost tokens apply to wagers of $25 or less.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

• Profit Boost tokens and bonus bets cannot be used for the qualifying wager.

For example, if you bet $10 on UMBC to cover the spread against Howard at +3.5 and win, your normal profit would be around $9. With a 100% Profit Boost token applied, you would double that profit to approximately $18. If your bet loses, you only lose your original stake, but you still keep your remaining boost tokens for future wagers.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for March Madness First Four games

Getting started with this March Madness promotion takes just a few simple steps. Follow this process to claim your 10 Profit Boost tokens for Tuesday's tournament action.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Complete the verification process by providing your personal information, including date of birth and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on any eligible sports market, such as the UMBC vs Howard or Texas vs NC State games. Receive your 10 100% Profit Boost tokens automatically after your qualifying bet settles.

For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through ongoing promotions and bonuses. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special March Madness promotions throughout the tournament. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings, particularly during major sporting events like the NCAA Tournament.

Check the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app regularly to discover the latest bonus opportunities. These promotions often include enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback offers on specific bet types, and exclusive tournament-themed bonuses that complement your March Madness betting strategy.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.