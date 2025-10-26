Clemson's Wide Reciever Room Outlook Following Bryant Wesco Jr.'s Injury
The Clemson Tigers’ offense lost an important piece during last weekend’s loss to SMU, having wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. out for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Wesco was having a standout sophomore season for the team, recording 31 receptions for 537 yards over seven games, hauling in six touchdowns. He was fifth in the ACC in receiving yards this season.
Against the Mustangs, Wesco suffered a serious neck injury that had him hospitalized during the game. Shortly after, head coach Dabo Swinney announced that he would miss the remainder of the season.
With Clemson losing its team leader in all three of those statistics, the team’s passing attack will change. However, there is optimism for what the latter half of the season can bring.
The starters around Wesco were Antonio Williams and T.J. Moore, and the two have shown previous flashes about the impact that can bring in even more of an important role. Williams was a first team All-ACC selection last season and recorded over 900 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Moore came up big for Clemson against SMU last week, bringing in five receptions for 124 yards and two scores. The sophomore has already recorded three games of 100 yards or more across his two seasons with the team and could have even more as the season continues.
The receiver had a strong rapport with backup quarterback Christopher Vizzina during the game. Vizzina was playing while starter Cade Klubnik continued to heal a sprained ankle, and Moore recorded a career-high in receiving yards.
After Wesco went down, transfer Tristan Smith took the first team snaps and he delivered as well. The 6-foot-5 wideout used his frame to bring in a miraculous 23-yard touchdown to keep Clemson in the game against SMU.
While those three are expected to be the starters, don’t be surprised if you see Tyler Brown and Cole Turner thrown into packages. Turner can serve as a fast deep threat, while Brown has taken a majority of the snaps at slot if Williams is moved elsewhere.
Regardless of quarterback, everybody will need to step up in place of Wesco, with fans looking to see who takes his place as Clemson’s leading receiver for the remainder of the year.
The Tigers will host Duke next weekend at noon, and the Blue Devils allow 245.9 passing yards per game, being 12th in the ACC. Clemson will look to exploit that in order to get its first home win against a Power Four opponent at home this season.
To do so, they’ll need a group of wide receivers to emerge and stand out for the remainder of the season.