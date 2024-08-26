Clemson Will Earn $5 Million to Play Against Georgia in Season Opener
It's less than a week before Clemson starts their 2024 college football season, taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. This is expected to be one of the best games of the week, as the top-ranked Bulldogs will take on the No. 14 Tigers.
Clemson, after having their most disappointing campaign in recent memory a year ago, will be challenged right away. This should be an excellent indication of where Clemson stands.
At the very least, Clemson can't get blown out. Not only would it be a step in the wrong direction for the start of the season, but the committee could ultimately hold it against them. While one loss won't change a lot, it's always better to win.
Given this is a marquee matchup, Clemson will also be paid handsomely for it. According to Derrian Carter of Greenville News, Clemson and Georgia will both earn $5 million for playing in the game.
"The Peach Bowl, Clemson and Georgia executed this game agreement in August 2018. The organization will pay $5 million to each school by Nov. 15, 2024, for participating.
"Each school will receive 70 complementary bench passes and 32 suite tickets for the game. Both also will have 200 complimentary tickets to the College Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 30."
That $5 million will be used to help Clemson play other teams. Paying opponents to play is common, as last season, Clemson paid a total of $1.6 million to play Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic.
According to Carter, Clemson will pay App State $1.25 million and Citadel $475,000 this year.
The program could use that for future games or put it back into their pockets to upgrade facilities. They could help the school with upgrades in other departments.
Nonetheless, $5 million is a hefty price to earn and shows the importance of this matchup. College football fans expect this to be the best game of the week, as it'll be the highest-ranked Week 1 matchup.
Clemson will get an opportunity to prove to the college football world whether they're a legitimate College Football Playoff contender or not.
The ACC's top teams struggled in Week 0, with Florida State losing to Georgia Tech and SMU sneaking out a win against Nevada. While Clemson didn't play, they must like how their chances look after watching teams in their conference struggle on Saturday.
First, they'll worry about Georgia.