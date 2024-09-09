Clemson’s Win ‘Served as a Friendly Reminder’ They Might Still Win ACC
Clemson played a near-perfect football game on Saturday, beating App State 66-20. No matter how doubters try to spin this win, App State is a very good team.
Cade Klubnik had his best game as a Tiger, showing why he was one of the top players in the country coming out of high school. While he hasn't been great at times, this goes to show his talent.
When Clemson is at its best, there aren't many teams in the country better than them. That, however, is when Klubnik is also playing his best.
He threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns, completing 24 of his 26 pass attempts. It was an impressive showing from top to bottom, as he could've easily thrown for 450-plus yards, if not more if he played the entire game.
Just a week after many believed Clemson's season was as good as over because they lost to the No. 1 team in the nation, they flipped the script a bit.
The ACC will offer them challenges, but looking ahead, Clemson might be favored in every game they play. While that doesn't guarantee a win, it shows what they have ahead of them.
That's a possible spot in the ACC Championship Game, and if they were to win that, they'd receive an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.
Stewart Mandel of The Athletic believes that could happen, writing that Clemson showed on Saturday why they could still win the conference.
"Clemson heard all our mockery after last week’s Georgia game and took it out on respected G5 team Appalachian State. Behind a near-perfect performance from quarterback Cade Klubnik (24 of 26, 378 yards, five TDs, no INTs), the Tigers scored 35 points in the first quarter and 56 before halftime in a 66-20 blowout. It served as a friendly reminder that despite losing its opener 34-3, Clemson could well turn around and win the ACC. And also that Georgia remains a holy terror."
Everything Mandel said is correct. Even if the Tigers beat Georgia in Week 1, it wouldn't have changed that.
Winning the ACC is the goal, and while an at-large bid would be acceptable, too, the easiest way to do so for this program is to win the title game.
The ACC has struggled a bit, with no clear-cut favorite. Outside of Miami, Clemson should love their chances of winning it all.
They'll have to show this win wasn't out of the ordinary and dominate in ACC play.
Clemson has all the talent to do so.