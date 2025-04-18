Clemson Wins Major Recruiting Battle for Four-Star Wide Receiver Gordon Sellars
Clemson continues adding talent to their wide receiver room in the 2026 class.
First, they picked up commitments from Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin on the same weekend back in the early part of March, the first two dominoes in what turned out to be a monster haul following the Tigers' Elite Retreat event.
Momentum slowed a bit after that, but with spring being the busy period for visits prior to decisions being made, Clemson is back in the news.
This time, it's because they added another wide receiver in the cycle.
Consensus four-star Gordon Sellars committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over other national powerhouse programs like Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
"I am all in with Clemson. I am only taking my official visit to Clemson. The environment at Clemson is one of a kind. There are special people there and it is a special culture. The feeling is different at Clemson and it feels like home. It is like family. Everyone knows everyone and everyone roots for everyone. You could be downtown or eating somewhere, the people will know you. Clemson has great fans, it is a great environment to be in and everyone is there for you," he said, per Chad Simmons of On3.
Not only was this recruiting win massive for Clemson based on who they beat out, but they also added another Top 300 player in the 2026 cycle.
On3's Industry Ranking, which combines the four major recruiting services, has him listed as the 227th-best prospect in the class and the 37th-best wide receiver.
This is an impressive pass-catching haul for the Tigers.
Three of their four top-ranked commits are wide receivers, with Burroughs being No. 1, Salmin No. 3 and Sellars now No. 4.
When Clemson has been at their best, they have elite players on the outside.
Based on who the Tigers currently have in their program and this trio that will join the mix, it seems like they are getting back to that for the coming years.