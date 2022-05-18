Skip to main content
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Falls in Head Coach Rankings

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Falls in Head Coach Rankings

Georgia’s Kirby Smart jumps Tigers’ head coach

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s Kirby Smart jumps Tigers’ head coach

Tom Fornelli feels his colleagues failed when they casted their ballots for the top active head coaches in college football.

In case you did not see Fornelli’s story, the panel at CBS Sports ranked Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney No. 3 on the list behind Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart.

“This is the worst ranking of the year and is nothing but recency bias,” he wrote.

Fornelli agreed that Smart should move up from his previous No. 7 ranking after leading the Bulldogs to last year’s national championship, but he should not have jumped Swinney.

“I don't mean this as disrespect to Smart, who took Swinney's spot at No. 2, but this is a failure by my fellow panelists,” Fornelli explains in the article.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ty Olenchuk

Despite 'Tough to Watch' Loss to Coastal Carolina, Clemson Still Controls Own Destiny

Despite an ugly loss to Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night, Monte Lee's Clemson Tigers still control its own destiny with regards to the ACC Tournament.

5 hours ago
Ty Olenchuk

Coastal Carolina Cruises Past Clemson

Coastal Carolina cruised passed Clemson on Tuesday night in Conway, giving the Chanticleers a two game sweep over the Tigers in the mid week home and home series.

14 hours ago
Clemson Tigers

All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

Each week All Clemson answers your recruiting questions.

May 17, 2022

“So, of course, Kirby climbs in the rankings. Every coach that has won a natty has,” he continued. “Ed Orgeron was in the top 10 a couple of seasons ago, too, and Smart shouldn’t be lower than No. 3 on anybody's ballot. But as I said already, he shouldn’t be ranked ahead of Swinney. Not yet, anyway. Even Kirby would agree with that.”

Fornelli has a point.

In the CFP era, only Saban (7 times) has taken his team to the CFP more than Swinney’s six appearances. Only Saban (6) has advanced to the CFP Championship Game more than Swinney’s four. And only Saban (3) has won more CFP National Championships than Swinney’s two.

Also, Alabama and Clemson are the only two programs to win at least 10 games every year since 2011. The Crimson Tide’s streak of 14 straight years began in 2008 and is tied with Florida State (1987-2000) for the all-time record. They have all come with Saban as the head coach.

The Tigers’ current streak of eleven 10-win seasons ranks behind those two on the all-time list, all coming under Swinney’s watch.

Yes, Smart did guide the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 and that deserves to be rewarded. But as Fornelli pointed out, that one title should not jump him over Swinney, who has two national championships and a track record of longtime success that rivals Saban’s.    

More Clemson

Ty Olenchuk
Baseball

Despite 'Tough to Watch' Loss to Coastal Carolina, Clemson Still Controls Own Destiny

By JP Priester5 hours ago
Ty Olenchuk
Baseball

Coastal Carolina Cruises Past Clemson

By CU Athletic Communications14 hours ago
Clemson Tigers
Recruiting

All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

By JP PriesterMay 17, 2022
Deshaun Watson
Football

Suspension Might Come Sooner for Deshaun Watson than Expected

By Will VandervortMay 17, 2022
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Odds and Ends: Clemson Favored Over Another ACC Team, 2 Non-Conference Opponents

By Brad SenkiwMay 17, 2022
USATSI_17155475_168387971_lowres
Football

Former Clemson QB Taisun Phommachanh Finds Landing Spot in ACC

By Brad SenkiwMay 16, 2022
D.J. Reader
Tigers in the NFL

DJ Reader Took Super Bowl Loss So Hard He Couldn't Even Talk to His Mother

By JP PriesterMay 16, 2022
IMG_6708
Baseball

ACC Standings Update: Clemson in Position to Earn Conference Tournament Berth

By Brad SenkiwMay 16, 2022