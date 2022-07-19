Skip to main content
Clemson's Dabo Swinney: 'There is Going to be a Restructuring of College Football'

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson's Dabo Swinney: 'There is Going to be a Restructuring of College Football'

Swinney does not know here the game will be in 5 years

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says he is not concerned at all that the SEC and the Big Ten appear to be driving the high-end dollars in college football, but he wonders more about where the Tigers might be in two or five years.

"As I have said a couple of times, I think most people know where college football is headed. It is just a matter of when," Swinney said Tuesday as he hosted his annual media outing at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. "Is it next week? Is it five years from now? Is it three years from now? I do not really know, but I think most people that are really a part of this game can agree that ultimately there is going to be a restructuring of college football.

"There is going to be a new government structure at some point. I don't think there is any doubt of that. Where we are right now, we are kinda rounding second base, there is a line drive and everybody is kind of holding halfway to see if it got through, right? Either get on home or go back to second and go from there."

Swinney again elaborated he really was not concerned about realignment because his focus right now is on beating Georgia Tech in the season opener.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_17424936

'My Mom Thought it was a Down Year'

While many around the nation were lamenting the Clemson Tigers' 2021 season, which saw them finish the season with a 10-3 record, for those inside the program the feelings of a "down year" did not resonate well.

3 hours ago
DJ Uiagalelei

Spring Competition Has DJ Uiagalelei In 'Great Spot' Heading Into Fall Camp

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said the competition Cade Klubnik provided during the spring has made DJ Uiagalelei a better quarterback.

3 hours ago
USATSI_16438722_168387971_lowres

5 Burning Questions for Clemson's 'Talking' Season

There are always questions that need to be answered when "talking" season begins around college football, but this week for the 2022 Clemson Tigers feels bigger than some years.

6 hours ago

"I am really not distracted by any of that. I know there is a lot of conversation and I get that," he said. "Those decisions, all of that stuff, that is not made by coaches. All of that stuff is made by presidents, commissioners, and all of that. There are a lot of smart people out there.

"I do know this, I am thankful we got a guy like Jim Clements and Graham (Neff). These are two very, very good leaders and good people that are incredibly plugged into all things college football. It just is what it is. It is a time of change and transition in the game of college football in a lot of areas."

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

USATSI_17424936
Football

'My Mom Thought it was a Down Year'

By Zach Lentz3 hours ago
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Spring Competition Has DJ Uiagalelei In 'Great Spot' Heading Into Fall Camp

By JP Priester3 hours ago
USATSI_16438722_168387971_lowres
Football

5 Burning Questions for Clemson's 'Talking' Season

By Brad Senkiw6 hours ago
USATSI_8109775_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Connection: Jeff Scott Hires Chad Morris at USF

By Brad Senkiw19 hours ago
USATSI_15954642_168387971_lowres
Baseball

Kansas City Royals Draft Clemson Pitcher Mack Anglin in 7th Round

By Brad Senkiw20 hours ago
USATSI_18707457_168387971_lowres
Baseball

Texas Rangers Draft Clemson Signee Brock Porter in Shrewd Move

By Brad Senkiw21 hours ago
PJ Hall
Men's Basketball

UPDATED: Clemson HC Brad Brownell Comments on PJ Hall's Latest Knee injury

By Will Vandervort and Brad SenkiwJul 18, 2022
Will Shipley
Football

Shipley Named to Maxwell Watch List

By Zach LentzJul 18, 2022