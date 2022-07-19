Clemson's Dabo Swinney: 'There is Going to be a Restructuring of College Football'

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says he is not concerned at all that the SEC and the Big Ten appear to be driving the high-end dollars in college football, but he wonders more about where the Tigers might be in two or five years.

"As I have said a couple of times, I think most people know where college football is headed. It is just a matter of when," Swinney said Tuesday as he hosted his annual media outing at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. "Is it next week? Is it five years from now? Is it three years from now? I do not really know, but I think most people that are really a part of this game can agree that ultimately there is going to be a restructuring of college football.

"There is going to be a new government structure at some point. I don't think there is any doubt of that. Where we are right now, we are kinda rounding second base, there is a line drive and everybody is kind of holding halfway to see if it got through, right? Either get on home or go back to second and go from there."

Swinney again elaborated he really was not concerned about realignment because his focus right now is on beating Georgia Tech in the season opener.

"I am really not distracted by any of that. I know there is a lot of conversation and I get that," he said. "Those decisions, all of that stuff, that is not made by coaches. All of that stuff is made by presidents, commissioners, and all of that. There are a lot of smart people out there.

"I do know this, I am thankful we got a guy like Jim Clements and Graham (Neff). These are two very, very good leaders and good people that are incredibly plugged into all things college football. It just is what it is. It is a time of change and transition in the game of college football in a lot of areas."