CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson held its second scrimmage of the spring Wednesday before it hosts its annual Orange and White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.

It was the defense that owned the day as Nate Wiggins and Toriano Pride picked off passes on the first two drives of the scrimmage and returned them both for touchdowns, setting the tone for the afternoon inside Death Valley.

“They got their hands on the ball,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said afterwards. “We have not really intercepted the ball really all spring. We had some takeaways on some turnovers, but today they had two picks and that was really good to see.

“I thought they set the tone early in our first open field.”

Swinney reported the Tigers did a lot of situational things in the scrimmage, as they did backed-up open field, middle of the field, red zone, coming off the goal line, second-and-goal with a minute to go and you have to have a touchdown to go win the game. Two-minute drive situations, open-field play and some scripted situational stuff, as well.

“I saw us pick the ball off. I saw us make some great hustle plays, defensively,” Swinney said. “We have a group of linebackers that standout. They really, really standout. I think we all know what we got up front. Those guys are as advertised.”

Swinney said the secondary was really good despite the fact they played just three scholarship cornerbacks. Sheridan Jones missed the scrimmage due to a groin injury.

Fred Davis is back to full speed. Wednesday was just his second full day back. Pride and Wiggins were the other two scholarship corners to play.

“Nate Wiggins, he has a chance to be special,” Swinney said. “He is having the type of spring we all hoped he would have had.”

As for the offense, Swinney said quarterback DJ Uiagalelei got off to a slow start in the scrimmage, but he came on late. The junior finished the afternoon 12-for-20.

“DJ has had an excellent spring,” Swinney said. “I think he started a little slow in the first series today and then he kind of picked it up. He was like 12 of 20 or something like that, but he had a couple of balls we should have made. But he manages things well. He really understands.

“He has great ownership of what he is doing. It is well documented on where he is physically and all that stuff. Again, he has had a very good spring. He has had a couple of great, great days.”

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik has continued to impress. According to Swinney he is the same as fellow freshmen Pride and Jeadyn Lucas at cornerback, as advertised.

Other notes and nuggets from Wednesday’s scrimmage… OL Walker Parks and Colin Sadler were out and did not participate in the scrimmage. Swinney said Sadler has had a great spring, but he sat out Wednesday. Parks is out with an illness… TE Jake Briningstool is back after missing a number of practices prior to spring break… Sophomore WR Beaux Collins was out. He is dealing with a hamstring… Redshirt freshman WR Troy Stellato had 3-4 good plays, according to Swinney. Stellato had been out most of the spring prior to the break… Senior corner Sheridan Jones was out with a groin. LB Sergio Allen was back... Mitchell Mayes got the start at RT in place of Parks… Jordan McFadden played just ten snaps so the other guys could get more reps on the OL… Ryan Linthicum played some guard as well as center… RB Will Shipley has been back the last two practices in a limited capacity (green jersey) but will not play in the spring game.