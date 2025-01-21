Clemson’s Freshman Class Proves This Program Is in Good Hands
Even the most staunch Clemson defenders had to admit the program wasn't quite in the same place the past few years as it was when the Tigers were winning national championships.
After missing out on the ACC title game in 2023, there were plenty of people ready to bury Dabo Swinney and the state of Clemson since they were no longer dominant in their conference, hadn't been a national factor in a while, and weren't pulling in top recruiting classes.
Much of the reasoning was based on their lack of NIL involvement and use of the transfer portal, with Swinney being called archaic for not embracing the changing landscape of the sport.
But, the Tigers were back in a familiar place this season, hoisting the ACC championship trophy and securing a spot in the College Football Playoff.
A lot of that had to do with their dominant freshman class.
Even though the ratings might not have indicated Clemson was bringing in multiple blue chip players, once this class got on the field, it was clear they had a different gear.
College Football Network ranked the top 100 true freshman from this past campaign, and there were five total on the list with four coming in the top 25 and one in the top 10.
Star linebacker Sammy Brown was ranked ninth, followed by running back Ashton Hampton at 21st, the wide receiver duo of Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore at 23rd and 25th, then defensive lineman Stephiylan Green at 54th and kicker Nolan Hauser at 75th.
One of the reasons why Swinney hadn't utilized the transfer portal in the past was because he wants to develop high school players. While there have been departures previously, the majority stay and become huge parts of the program.
That's the case here.
All five of these players will be back for Clemson in 2025, and that means this program is in good hands going forward.
Brown could become the best linebacker in the country before he departs for the NFL, something that might happen as soon as this upcoming season.
The duo of Wesco and Moore are going to be huge contributors on offense, and should help propel the Tigers into having one of the best units in the country.
It was a good year for Swinney.
Not only did he win another conference title and got into the CFP, but with this freshman class hitting already, that is a great sign going forward on the field and on the recruiting trail.