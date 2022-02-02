Skip to main content
Clemson's Head Trainer to Retire

Clemson's Head Trainer to Retire

Danny Poole is Stepping Away From Football Full-Time, Will Still Help Out the Athletic Department

Danny Poole is Stepping Away From Football Full-Time, Will Still Help Out the Athletic Department

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Wednesday that longtime trainer Danny Poole is stepping away from being the Tigers' head trainer.

Poole has been with the Clemson Football program for nearly 40 years, including the last 14 with Swinney. The two have worked together for 19 years overall, dating back to Swinney's days as the Tigers' wide receivers coach.

According to Swinney, Poole made the decision to retire from being the full-time trainer, but he still wants to serve Clemson. He wants to transition to a different role for football and the athletic department in general.

"I am happy for him," Swinney said. "We have a lot of construction going on over there and he is in a good spot and really feels like this is the right time to transition.

"I will say this, man. I am thankful to Danny Poole. And I am thankful to Beth (his wife). You can't appreciate the job of a trainer until you see it up close day in and day out."

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Danny Poole

Clemson's Head Trainer to Retire

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Wednesday that longtime trainer Danny Poole is stepping away from being the Tigers' head trainer.

10 minutes ago
C.J. Spiller

2022 RB Andrew Paul Signs With Georgia

2022 RB Andrew Paul has announced a signing day commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

2 hours ago
Hunter Tyson

Tonight’s Game Big for both Clemson, FSU

Desperately needing a win in conference play, the Tigers host Florida State at 7 o’clock inside Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson enters the game with four losses in its last five games, including a heartbreaking 71-69 defeat at No. 9 Duke on Jan. 25.

3 hours ago

Poole just finished his 21st season as Clemson’s director of sports medicine, and a veteran of nearly 40 years at Clemson. He supervises a department that attends to the athletic training needs of over 500 athletes. He directs a staff of eight full-time athletic trainers, nine graduate assistants and approximately 16 undergraduates.

Poole is a graduate of Western Carolina University, with a degree in health and physical education in 1979. In Cullowhee, he was published in the NATA Journal in 1979 for the “D.P. Method for Blisters.” He added a master’s degree in health education from Memphis.

Poole was honored in 2001 by his peers with the Athletic Trainer’s Service Award, presented by NATA to role models and leaders in the field. In 2010, he was named president of the Atlantic Coast Conference Sports Medicine Association and served two terms in that capacity. He also served on the advisory board for several knee brace companies.

He earned the Fred Hoover Award of Excellence in 2010 by the South Carolina Athletic Trainers Association, which is considered the Hall of Fame for SCATA.

Poole is from Charlotte, N.C., and is a graduate of West Mecklenburg High School, where he was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2019.

--photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications 

More Clemson

Danny Poole
Football

Clemson's Head Trainer to Retire

10 minutes ago
C.J. Spiller
Recruiting

2022 RB Andrew Paul Signs With Georgia

2 hours ago
Hunter Tyson
Men's Basketball

Tonight’s Game Big for both Clemson, FSU

3 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

2022 DT Caden Story Commits to Clemson

4 hours ago
Mike Reed
Football

4 Clemson Assistants receive raises, Austin’s compensation announced by BOT

4 hours ago
Clemson Tiger Mascot
Recruiting

2022 LB Kobe McCloud Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

5 hours ago
Keith Adams Jr.
Recruiting

2022 RB Keith Adams Jr. Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

5 hours ago
Fans in Memorial Stadium as the Clemson Tigers host the Charlotte 49ers
Recruiting

2022 DE Jahiem Lawson Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

5 hours ago