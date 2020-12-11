Clemson's Jordan McFadden Has Made Great Strides But He's Far From Complacency

Clemson Offensive Tackle Jordan McFadden has thrived in his first year as a starter but the redshirt sophomore remains eager to improve his game

Clemson's offensive line has endured some scrutiny this season and has not exactly lived up to the 'nasty' characterization the unit was seeking coming through fall camp.

However, some growing pains were to be expected with a unit returning only one starter from a year ago. Individually, that starts with first-year starters like Jordan McFadden. The redshirt sophomore has stepped into a key role season and been pushed to the limit due to the lack of functional depth with the second-team unit.

McFadden said the extra snaps for the first string this season has definitely pushed his teammates in the trenches. But the key is the initiative of taking care of your body with proper treatment and recovery in between workouts, practices, and games.

While the team is averaging 46 points per contest, the Tigers have left points on the field. The team continues to work towards becoming a more complete unit as Clemson embarks on the annual Championship Phase and Orange Britches Season.

Despite the lack of production in the run game, McFadden feels he has improved and is mentally and physically sharper than he was a season ago.

"I think I've come a long way since I first stepped foot on campus and even since last year," McFadden said. I know I've come a long way mentally. Last year I wasn't where I needed to be mentally but right now I feel like I'm in a good place."

Physically, he feels he's doing well but he acknowledged there are always areas to improve and things to work on each time he steps onto the practice field.

"I feel like I'm playing pretty well and being consistent but I still definitely want to improve in some areas," he said.

Clemson enjoyed a 35-point road victory over Virginia Tech Saturday night which clinched the Tigers' spot in the ACC title game against Notre Dame on Dec. 19 in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

"It was a bittersweet feeling (to clinch the spot in the ACC title game) with all this year has brought with COVID and everything," McFadden said. "Just to do it with a great group of guys that are committed, fun, and come to work every day. It just makes it that much better."

The frigid cold night was capped with a special touchdown run for one of the most beloved players and leaders on the team. McFadden recalled the celebration on the sidelines for Darien Rencher's 50-yard burst to the end zone in the fourth quarter of the 45-10 rout over Justin Fuente's Hokies.

"Nobody more deserving in my opinion. Darien is a great guy and he's one of my closest friends on this team and a guy that I look up to," he said. "Darien is a great person character-wise and he works extremely hard in the weight room and on the field to be the best that he can be. I was so excited for him and I'll always consider Darien a friend of mine."

