Clemson's Quarterback Competition is Heating Up

All eyes will be on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence this season and for good reason.

However, the competition behind him isn't too shabby either as both Taisun Phommachanh and D.J. Uiagalelei continue to impress coaches this off-season.

Head coach Dabo Swinney is excited about the competition between his four quarterbacks, which includes preferred walk-on Hunter Helms.

"Those guys did some really good things today. It's as good of a quarterback room as there is probably in the country," he said.

Swinney said all four quarterbacks were all able to get work in during Saturday's scrimmage in Death Valley.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott also has spoken positively about the two leaders in the running for the QB 2 slot on the depth chart.

"(Taisun) is doing a great job. We're throwing a lot at him and really gone heavy with the install because we had some time his offseason to get ahead. We've really been straining these guys just with the schedule being a little bit different and the camp structure not quite being as it was in the past."

During the abbreviated spring session, Elliott said Phommachanh was much further along and it appears he has picked up where he left off in March.

"He looks a lot more comfortable in the pocket and he's not having issues with the motions like he has in the past," Elliott said. "Taisun looks a lot calmer there and the biggest thing for him to progress, which is expected and understandable at this point. But just with the pass protection and being able to see the multiple fronts, make multiple adjustments, get the back in the right spot, and know that when he changes his protection."

Elliott said Phommachanh isn't backing down and absorbing as much as he can. The biggest challenge ahead will be to continue improving in his pass protection and learning from the multiple fronts and blitzes defensive coordinator Brent Venables is throwing at him in practice.

Elliott said Uiagalelei is a lot like Lawrence and is also making his presence felt in fall camp.

"D.J. is also doing well and you can see there is a little bit more of a foundation there," Elliott said. "When you look at him and Trevor and the systems they came out of in high school, and when you compare it to Taisun, a lot of that stuff is new.

"It's still an adjustment period for (Uiagalelei) as well. They are both battling and moving along but I'd compare D.J. to Trevor in that aspect. I'd say it is because he has that foundation, so he's starting to handle that pretty well. They are competing and are neck and neck battling. Today was a good day and I'm excited to see the tape."

