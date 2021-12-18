Clemson's Saturday Bowl Practice: Defensive Observations

The media got a second look at No. 19 Clemson's bowl preparations Saturday with six periods open for viewing, and there were several notable defensive observations.

The Tigers didn't do much during that window, sticking mostly to special teams and position drills, but there were absences and developments, especially in the Clemson secondary.

Here's a breakdown of what was at the indoor practice facility on a rainy Saturday as the team continues to get ready for the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State in Orlando:

The cornerback position was a little thin Saturday as Sheridan Jones and Malcolm Greene were both in green "limited" jerseys. They took part in some drills but weren't running around when the defense faced an offense.

Cornerback Mario Goodrich, however, was back in full after he had on green Friday.

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. left the playing field with a foot issue. He came out of a drill against an offense hobbling a little. Booth then made his way to the sideline. He was eventually attended to by team trainer Danny Poole. It didn't look like a serious injury, but Booth was having his foot wrapped when the media's viewing time ran out. It didn't look like his day was over.

Linebacker Baylon Spector, who's out with a broken hand, was at practice in street clothes, and LaVonta Bentley took his spot with the first-team defense Saturday. Bentley has recorded 25 tackles in 10 games this season.

Senior safety Nolan Turner (foot) was out again Saturday. Jayln Phillips was running with the first team in Turner's absence.

In an injury-riddled season for the Tigers, surprisingly this late in the year, they aren't hurting much at the defensive line. Even with defensive tackle Bryan Bresee out for the season with an ACL tear, Clemson still had 11 defensive linemen on the practice field Saturday.

New defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin was reportedly feeling the eyes of the media on him during Friday's practice, but he didn't get nearly the attention Saturday. Goodwin is coaching the linebackers as well and looked comfortable leading them through drills.

Goodwin replaces new Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, who was known as "Jimmy Greenbeans," the sometimes-scout quarterback. It looks like a role Goodwin could fill too. He threw a nice spiral to the linebackers during drills.

Goodwin will be made available Saturday afternoon to the media for the first time.

