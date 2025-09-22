Syracuse Head Coach Praises Dabo Swinney, Clemson Defense After Upset Win
In a landmark achievement for Syracuse Football, head coach Fran Brown led the Orange to a 34-21 victory over the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium, marking the program's first-ever win in Death Valley.
Despite the historic upset, Brown quickly recognized the challenge posed by one of college football's most respected coaches. He praised Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for building a program consistently at the top of the ACC and nationally, noting that defeating a team of that caliber makes Syracuse's accomplishment even more meaningful.
"I want to thank Clemson, Coach Dabo, his staff, just the community here, we were welcomed with open arms coming in," Brown told the media following the upset. "I think he's a heck of a football coach. He does an amazing job; he's a guy who made me feel comfortable being myself, feel comfortable being me. I appreciate what he does, I appreciate how he coaches the game and what he's done in this game for years and years. It's a big thing for me to have the opportunity to come out here and compete against Coach Swinney and then for us to walk away with the win... hat goes off to him and his staff, first class everything."
To start the game, Syracuse had a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to take an early 7-0 lead. But it unfortunately wasn't over yet, as Brown and the Orange shocked Clemson with a surprise onside kick that led to them getting the ball back and kicking a field goal, giving them a 10-0 lead.
Reflecting on the daring play, Fran Brown explained his mindset going into the game and how dominant he thinks the Clemson defense is, even after their impressive offensive performance.
"I think when you're playing a really good football team, you must put it all out there, right? You guys have to go. You've got to do everything you possibly can to win. We were playing to win the game today. We weren't playing to try to stay in the game. We wanted to play the game to win," he explained. "We felt like they're the best defense in the country. Their front seven was guaranteed the best in the country. So, I said if we go at them, let's just go play ball. Let's go at it, right? And see who we are."
At halftime, with Syracuse holding a 24-14 lead over Clemson, the Orange had already begun to shake up expectations at Death Valley.
During the brief weather delay at halftime, he reflected not on the difficulty of the situation, but on the honor of coaching, especially in a place like Clemson.
The Orange head coach certainly has a great head on his shoulders, and with the words he spoke post-game, many can see why he and Dabo Swinney get along so well.
"I don't think it was challenging. I got to be in the locker room with people at Clemson. So, there was nothing really challenging about that. It was a blessing, right? When I walked around out there today, I was just like, 'Damn, thank you, God,'" he stated. "My uncle came in from New Jersey. Just my upbringing, me and my wife, I was trying to walk with her, but she was somewhere – like, look where we are, right? Look at the opportunity that I have to coach at a fine university academically, athletics. And I get a chance to do that. God is amazing. So I want to do it the right way, to be honest with you. It means a lot; it almost makes you choke up a little bit because it's really a blessing."
"I have moments all the time to myself. I'm always praying and thankful for all the things that are going on."