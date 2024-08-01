Clemson's Star Linebacker Hints at Monster Season for Their True Freshman
Entering the upcoming season, there is a lot of expectations placed upon this Clemson team to get themselves back into contention for the College Football Playoff.
Their last appearance was in 2020, and for a program like this who has been a powerhouse in the sport, that feels like a long drought.
The ever-changing landscape of the college football has allowed other teams in their conference to quickly rebuild their teams through the transfer portal, and by use of NIL, chip away at the dominance Clemson previously has had on the recruiting trail.
Still, the Tigers have gotten to a place where they are viewed as a program who should be competing for a national championship every year, and when that hasn't happened during this stretch, it's given many people the opportunity to take shots at Clemson.
One thing that should help them in their pursuit of a CFP appearance is their defense.
Projected to be one of the best units in college football, their roster is loaded with star players at every level, led by Peter Woods and their star linebacker Barrett Carter.
After an impressive season where he earned an All-ACC selection with 62 total tackles, 9.5 for loss, and 3.5 sacks, the expectation is that Carter will take his game to the next level this year and emerge as the best at his position in the country.
Dabo Swinney has called him "one of the best pure football players I've had in 20 years," so there is a good chance he can evolve into that type of player.
But, it sounds like Clemson has another potential superstar on their roster.
Carter was talking about their highly-touted true freshman Sammy Brown, and he gave fans a good idea about what they can expect to see from the five-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 19 player in the class of 2023 per 247Sports' Composite.
"First of all, he looks the part already. Physicality-wise, I would say he's probably stronger than all of us already ... Sammy, he's wired differently, to say the least. He's come in just hungry and driven with no ego at all. He's tried to pick my brain as much as possible just to learn the playbook and learn the ins-and-outs of how to be successful at Clemson. I'm glad that we have him in his program," he told The Clemson Insider.
That is a great sign, not only for the future, but also in the present as it sounds like he could be a Day 1 contributor this season.