Media Talking Head Takes Shot at Clemson Saying They're Slipping into 'Mediocrity'
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Clemson football program right now heading into the upcoming season.
Not only will they have one of the best defenses in the country once again, but there is real hope that their former five-star recruit Cade Klubnik will be able to showcase the talent that made him ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in his class coming out of high school.
The true junior has a lot of expectations on his shoulders heading into his second year as the starter.
Last season didn't quite go as expected when he only threw for 2,844 yards and 19 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. His disappointing play was a major reason why the Tigers failed to win 10 games for the first time under Dabo Swinney since 2010.
The once dominant Clemson football program has fallen from grace a bit, failing to make the College Football Playoff since 2020 and only winning, and appearing in, one ACC Championship game during the past three seasons.
Because of that, Swinney and the Tigers were the subject of some criticism by talking head Paul Finebaum on ESPN's television program "First Take."
"I forgot they still play football," he said. "Is Dabo Swinney in a missing persons bulletin right now? Because they had the ACC media days and usually Dabo controls the theater and I don't remember a single thing he said because he's still complaining about everything that's wrong with college football while his program slips into mediocrity."
People have certainly started to take shots at the two-time national championship-winning head coach and his program since they haven't been as dominant over the last three years like they have in the past.
That should be expected, though.
Swinney has been outspoken about many things in the sport, so whenever there is an opening for peope to fire back, they will take that opportunity whenever they can.
As for Finebaum, he's known to make takes like this.
It really doesn't affect Clemson one way or the other. They still have to go out and play the games, and if they are able to look like their teams of the past who have dominated the sport, then there won't be a whole lot of criticizing anyone can do.
The Tigers will have an opportunity to make a major statement in Week 1 against Georgia.
After that, their goal will be to get into the ACC Championship Game so they have an opportunity to compete for a national championship once again.