Clemson has been relatively fortunate so far this season when it comes to injuries.

After having to dig down the depth chart under center on Saturday, the Tigers are on pace to get both backup quarterbacks and a star defensive lineman back to full strength soon.

Backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was dressed out for the trip to Atlanta last weekend but has held back due to a sore shoulder suffered in the win over Miami. Taisun Phommachanh suffered a small break in his left hand and was forced to leave the Georgia Tech game early.

He underwent surgery on Sunday to have screws inserted into his hand but was back at practice on Monday.

"I'm really proud of Taisun," Swinney said. "I honestly didn't know if he would be able to practice because he had surgery on Sunday. I knew he was pretty sore but he practiced all Tuesday and today so really proud of him for pushing through. They did a nice job how they built the protection on top of his hand," he added.

Swinney didn't give any details but did say Uiagalelei has had a good week and that he's "done well" recovering from the sore shoulder suffered nearly two weeks ago.

In other roster injury news, defensive end Xavier Thomas continues his comeback from health issues over the summer. He recorded one tackle in Saturday's win over Georiga Tech.

It's been a long journey for the junior from Florence, S.C., but he has remained determined and focused to return to the field this season. Swinney said it's been a challenging journey for Thomas who had a 'really tough summer'.

"It affected him in a lot of ways so just happy to see him getting back to this point," Swinney said Wednesday. "It was awesome just to get him a few snaps against Miami and about 20 against Georgia Tech. He's still getting his body back where it needs to be. Even not at 100 percent physically, he's still a gifted football player. He's a work in progress but I love his mindset, he's really turned the corner."

Swinney said Thomas is putting the work in and getting him back at this point in the season is a nice shot in the arm for the team and hopefully, he continues to progress.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross took to Twitter to share the news that he was now practicing in full pads. He continues to get stronger after recovering from surgery due to a rare spinal condition called congenital fusion. The procedure was performed back in June and Ross has worked hard to stay on schedule during this rehabilitation period. Swinney was asked on Wednesday how it felt to see Ross back in full pads this week.

"Awesome," he said. "He was full pads yesterday and today. He did all of our individual, receiver, and route vs. air work. You forget how special he is, but it was just amazing. He ran a double move out there today and his ability to plant, cut, and change direction--it's just awesome to see," he said.

Swinney said watching from the sidelines, you'd never know anything was ever wrong and that Ross continues to impress in his recovery.

"He's violent when he cuts and I didn't see any hesitation in him at all. You'd never in a million years know he's been dealing with what he's been dealing with so I'm just really happy for him. I know he was a little sore today, he hasn't worn pads in a long time."

While it remains unlikely Ross returns to the lineup this season, it is very promising to see what he's accomplished so far.

"I'm just really happy for him and hopeful the good Lord will bless him with some good news in December (at his next appointment)."