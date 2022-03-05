Clemson’s Xavier Thomas Thought He was Average Last Year

Tigers’ defensive end is ready to show what he can really do

CLEMSON, S.C. — Xavier Thomas was a little anxious before he announced he was returning to Clemson for one more season. And it had nothing to do with the decision to go pro or come back.

Instead, he worried if Dabo Swinney could keep it quiet.

Thomas told Swinney he was returning to Clemson a week or two before he announced it at Clemson’s end of the year banquet this past January.

The Florence, South Carolina native wanted to surprise his teammates. So, when Swinney addressed the team a few times, Thomas sent him a text message to make sure he did not say anything about him coming back.

“It was definitely hard (keeping it quiet) because I had people asking me every single day because I did not make an announcement,” Thomas said.

When Thomas finally did announce he was returning to Clemson, he surprised everyone, including one of his best friends, K.J. Henry.

Henry had already told everyone he was coming back to Clemson, but he had no idea what Thomas’ plans were.

“K.J. had no clue I was coming back. I kind of knew he was going to come back, but K.J. had no clue I was coming back. I completely surprised him,” Thomas said. “Coach Swinney knew. He was the first person who knew. He knew like a week or two before. If he was going to go into the portal or like that, I didn’t want him to replace me, so I had to let him know.”

During the 2021 season, Thomas was ready to leave Clemson for the NFL. But then things changed.

“The first part of the season, my mind was on it, but the second half I was getting to the point where I was kind of second guessing it and then realized what I really wanted to do,” Thomas said.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive end did not feel it anymore. He felt as if he was not as productive as he knows he can be.

“That was an average year, in my opinion. I know what I have in the tank. I know what I can do,” Thomas said.

Thomas’ average year still earned him third-team All-ACC honors. He played in 12 of the Tigers’ 13 games and tallied 27 tackles. He was credited with 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a team-high 17 quarterback pressures.

Though 17 pressures are really good, Thomas wants to turn those pressures into sacks, at least most of them. One of his goals is to record double digit sacks.

“Nobody has seen what I am capable of, and that is what I really want to show this year,” Thomas said.

“Last year, I was coming off that terrible 2020 year, where I was overweight and things like that, but now I have a whole different level of confidence and things I want to do,” he continued. “So, I basically know everything I have to do. I have it all planned out. Now, I just have to go and get it.”