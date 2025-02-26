College Football Analyst High on Clemson Tigers' Playoff Chances Next Season
Based on preseason performance and evidence from last year's College Football Playoff appearance, the Clemson Tigers have been pegged as "highly likely" to repeat the victories of last season.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy gave a rave review in favor of the Tigers returning to the CFP and explained that their offensive efforts alone were enough to put Clemson on top.
Many high-performing members of the Tigers' offense are returning for the 2025 campaign, making McElroy's prediction even more credible.
Eight of the 11 offensive starters will be seen wearing orange for the new season, looking to stay at the forefront of the ACC. With quarterback Cade Klubnik's talent behind center, the Tigers can rest assured with the growth he displayed throughout last year.
Klubnik will be joined by offensive coordinator Garrett Riley in their third year with Clemson. Having started at the same time, this duo has a connection that few programs can compete with. Backed by a protective offensive line, this combination could prove unstoppable in the coming campaign.
Young additions to the offense will also provide the edge necessary for Clemson to return to CFP. In their 2025 Spring Guide, the Tigers mentioned up and coming names that will add fruitful support on the offensive side of the game.
Defensively, Clemson had room to improve but still managed to hold its own against some of the best teams in the country. McElroy said he is particularly excited to see the defensive work of defensive end T.J. Parker and defensive lineman Peter Woods. With these two, the Tigers' game will be elevated to new and improved championship-style play.
Additions on the coaching side of things have also caught the eye of McElroy, noting that the new defensive coordinator, Tom Allen, will serve as a refershing piece in the defensive efforts. Eight defensive starters will also return for 2025, something that has yet to happen during head coach Dabo Swinney's entire Clemson career.
Swinney's winning program will have every opportunity to show up and show out during the regular season. McElroy pointed out that, upon first inspection, the Tigers are more than capable of dominating their schedule.
McElroy put Clemson in the "highly likely" category along with many notable teams from the 2024 campaign. Some of the teams that McElroy pinned at the top were the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Tigers' CFP run was put to a stop by the Longhorns, so to be in McElroy's same predicted space will be quite the comeback challenge for Clemson.