In recent years the Clemson Football program has made a habit out of playing on some of the sports biggest stages.

However, the place they will be playing in this weekend in South Bend is one of college football's most storied venues and it's a place the Tigers have yet to play during the Dabo Swinney era.

Wide receiver Cornell Powell, a fifth year senior and one of the veterans of the Clemson roster, says he and the rest of his teammates are very much looking forward to playing in a place with so much tradition as well as the challenge the fourth-ranked Irish will provide.

"I've never been but I know that the tradition and the atmosphere is gonna be amazing," Powell said. "Even with the COVID protocols and limited fans, I know this is going to be a great game. Man, I can't wait, I'm excited. It's always a great opportunity to go play somewhere new. Especially in a traditional place like that. I feel like it's going to be amazing."

Powell is coming off of the best game of his career and played a pivotal part in the Tigers comeback win over Boston College last weekend. The veteran wideout provided freshman D.J. Uiagalelei a reliable target, reeling in 11 of his 12 targets for 105 yards.

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the coaching staff really challenged Powell last week in practice. The fifth year receiver says being challenged by the coaches is nothing new and being coached hard is something he not only welcomes, but also embraces.

"Since I've been here I've always been challenged to be the best I can be and I take that personally," Powell said. "Every day I try to come here and get 1% better. Whether it's the route running, whether it's blocking, anything that I can to help this team, to help myself and help this team, be better on Saturday."

Powell has patiently waited for his chance to go out and make an impact on the field. While it may have taken longer than some expected, he stayed the course and says he is grateful to play under a group of coaches that push him to be the best he can be.

"It's nothing personal, it's nothing against me," Powell said. "It's just that they want the best for me, and they know what I'm capable of, and they want to push me to bring that out of me every day."

