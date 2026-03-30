Could Freshman QB Contend For Starting Role? Here's Why Dabo Swinney Thinks So

Over the period to watch Clemson football’s practice and its spring game on Saturday, one thing became reality heading into the 2026 season.

There’s a possibility that a true freshman could see snaps at quarterback next season.

Mid-year enrollee Tait Reynolds was the No. 2 quarterback during tempo drills last Monday, and he was the second quarterback to come out in the Tigers’ spring game this past weekend. After the scrimmage, head coach Dabo Swinney cleared the air on what the quarterback depth chart will look like heading into the summer.

Reynolds has a case to contend with the expected starter, Christopher Vizzina.

“We came out of spring, CV one and Tait’s two,” Swinney said. “It’s not close; those two guys separated, and that’s where we are.”

The Queen Creek, Arizona, native has passed the eye test thus far, leapfrogging expected backups Chris Denson and Trent Pearman to be the current No. 2 quarterback in the depth chart. However, Swinney speaks highly of Reynolds, saying there’s a world where he can be the starter.

There’s a lot of time until that happens, though, with the summer looming.

“I mean, nobody got lifetime contracts around here,” Swinney said. “I mean, everybody’s got to prove it. Everybody’s got to show up. Everybody’s got to earn it. CV didn’t do anything to back up, he ain’t done anything to back up, but Tait’s done everything to move forward.”

In Clemson’s spring game, Reynolds finished with a combined 74 passing yards while completing seven of his 10 attempts. He would also score a rushing touchdown on the goal line to excite the Tiger fans inside Memorial Stadium.

But Swinney says there’s work to be done, and the fans heard it. The play before that rushing touchdown, he had a read option where he made the wrong play. While on the microphone, the Clemson head coach had some words for Reynolds.

“Do your job, and it’s a touchdown,” he said.

A play later, the freshman did his job and experienced his first score inside of Death Valley. Those are the quips that Reynolds will need to follow on if he wants to be the starter, and Swinney thinks there might be a little more time needed.

“He’s got elite arm talent and big, strong. He forgot a couple of motions today; there are some operational things he’s going to keep getting better at, but he just got better, and better and better,” he said. “So, we’re coming out of spring with some clarity.”

After several weeks, Reynolds has already made a name for himself within the program, beating three other quarterbacks to get some serious momentum going into the summer. That’s when the best show out, and while Vizzina should have a strong lead for the starting role, Swinney says that the competition is far from over.

“There were a bunch of guys kind of battling for that second spot, and he cleared that,” Swinney said, “and he came out of that smoke first with that group, and he’s got a big summer ahead.