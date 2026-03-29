How Dabo Swinney Is Creating Positive Pressure to Prepare For Clemson's 'Championship Phase'

Football is a game about pressure. In any game, a few moments are often the deciders: fourth-and-2, fourth-quarter drives, goal-line stands. The teams that can not only handle that pressure but thrive under it are the ones that mold into champions.

Pressure makes diamonds, and now, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is making diamonds.

In its first football game since December, Clemson football returned with its annual spring game, where some new ideologies were displayed. Swinney introduced a live mic that allowed him to coach his players publicly.

“Yeah, a little instant accountability right there,” Swinney said post game.

On one play, Swinney specifically called out freshman offensive lineman Braden Wilmes and put him in the limelight.

“Braden Wilmas might have had his best rep when I said, ‘All right, 79, we're all watching you on this play.’ Might have been his best rep of the day,” Swinney said. “And that's just trying to see how guys respond and just create a little, just a little pressure.”

There is always going to be pressure when you are playing in front of tens of thousands of fans, but when their eyes are directed at you by your head coach, you have to respond. Eyes are typically on quarterbacks and whoever holds the football, but adjusting the focus to an offensive lineman flips the script. But in this case, it seemed to have worked.

With the introduction of his new ideology, Swinney acknowledged that his team has to be ready for the pressure from Week 1, saying, "We're not opening up with East Boa Community College.” With an away game against LSU to start the season, Clemson’s tune-up period is essentially nonexistent.

Since ending its 2025 season in December against Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl, Clemson was given almost nine months to regroup in hopes of finishing 2026 with a win tally higher than 2025’s seven.

Swinney has structured his offseason into four distinct quarters, mirroring the flow of a football game, with each phase centered around a specific goal for the team.

The first phase, the “get ready” phase, is now over as Swinney enters phase two of the offseason.

“We kind of finish in the first quarter of our 26 season and now we're entering the second quarter, which we call the transformation phase,” Swinney said.

The third quarter is “prime time,” which leads into the “championship phase” in the fourth and final quarter of the offseason. His structure is unique, but it demonstrates a real plan to accomplish championship-level goals. That sort of preparation will go far for a team projected by ESPN to be competing for the ACC title in 2026.