Four Burning Questions Entering Clemson Tigers Spring Game This Weekend

Memorial Stadium will come to life once again on Saturday, when Clemson football takes the field on Saturday for its annual spring football game at 1 p.m.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and his team will showcase plenty of new faces, with the mid-year enrollees and the transfer portal acquisitions making their debut inside of Death Valley. The scrimmage will split the two teams in half, as well as Swinney’s staff.

Entering Saturday’s contest, here are four questions that we will look to get answers for entering the summer.

How Does The Quarterback Competition Stack Up?

Clemson quarterbacks Christopher Vizzina (17) and Chris Denson (15) warm up during Spring football practice at the Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, SC Wednesday, March 4, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first offseason without a true starter, offensive coordinator Chad Morris said that the quarterback competition could end up going into the summer. However, fans will be able to sound off after Saturday’s game, which will split the room into two.

Christopher Vizzina will be the guy leading the pack entering the summer, but if there’s a strong outing from either freshman Tait Reynolds or redshirt Chris Denson, a fan favorite, it could bring some momentum for either player heading into the warmer months. A lot of scrutiny will be on the quarterbacks, unlike ever before.

Pair that with Morris’s offense, filled with tempo and speed, and perhaps “survival of the fittest” will determine who is in the best shape heading into fall camp in the months to come. That will be on full display on Saturday.

What Will Tom Allen’s Secondary Look Like in Year Two?

Clemson defensive back Jakarrion Kenan (20) during Spring football practice at the Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, SC Wednesday, March 4, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen was very vocal about his frustrations with last year’s secondary, essentially switching last year’s pieces for transfers in January. As a result, lots of eyes will be on how tight-knit his group is in just a few months.

That includes safeties Jerome Carter III and Corey Myrick, who want to make a statement in their jump from Group of 5 to Power Four. Penn State cornerback Elliot Washington II has turned heads throughout camp, and perhaps he can win more fans over with a strong performance on Saturday.

These first two questions are very correlated, and it will be exciting to see what Allen and his son, Thomas Allen, Clemson’s defensive pass game coordinator, draw up for the Tigers’ quarterbacks to experience at Memorial Stadium.

How Ready Will Clemson’s Offensive Line Be?

Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke during the first Spring football practice open to media in Clemson, SC Friday, Feb 27, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, Morris told the media that he has “a really good mixture of eight or nine guys” to be a consistent starter on this season’s offensive line. That will be showcased on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers have the benefit of bringing back plenty of linemen who bring experience from multiple seasons back in 2026. Players like Elyjah Thurmon and Brayden Jacobs, starters at times last season, are also back from injury. Harris Sewell will move to the center, which Morris has “been pleased” with as well.

Add in the five offensive linemen that Thurmon said had “great potential”, and a strong outing from any of them could bring some momentum, especially in front of the Clemson fans present for this weekend’s game. Position coach Matt Luke had to work to bring a new starting five to the line this season, and that will be on display.

Which Receivers Will Step Up With Potential Starters Out?

Clemson freshman Naeem Burroughs will play inside Memorial Stadium for the first time in his young career. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Juniors Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore were both limited throughout spring practices, meaning that they could be sidelined for Saturday’s spring game. This means that there could be opportunities present for other wideouts ahead of the summer.

At first look, it could be the standout freshmen trio of Naeem Burroughs, Connor Salmin and Gordon Sellars III, who have had a strong spring camp, according to Morris. Two years ago, Clemson fans saw a strong outing by Wesco, a mid-year enrollee, in his first game to the public. If that happens again, it could raise some more excitement for the fanbase.

Tyler Brown is another breakout player, who Morris also said is “being intentional” with every play this spring. Don’t count out names like Juju Preston or Cole Turner, either, who have been spoken highly of since the Pinstripe Bowl practices in December.

Only time will tell to see who steps up with the opportunity in front of the Tiger fans this weekend. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.