D.J. Uiagalelei First Spring Was a Success

After the annual Orange and White Game, last weekend D.J. Uiagalelei reflected back on his first spring at Clemson's starting quarterback and talked about what he needs to improve upon over the summer.

The nation's eyes are upon D.J. Uiagalelei as he gets set to take over as the starting quarterback at Clemson.

The rising sophomore just wrapped up his first spring practice leading the Tigers offense and after the Clemson spring game last weekend Uiagalelei said that it was nice to be back on the field in front of the fans again.

"It felt amazing, felt like a real game with the fans there,” Uiagalelei said. “Best fans in the country. Was fun to just go out there and compete."

Uiagalelei said having the luxury of practicing every day against one of the most talented defenses in the country is helping him become a better player

"Shoot, they have some killers over there. I feel like our secondary and linebackers played really well, but think the defensive line has been the biggest issue for us,” Uiagalelei said. “Bryan Bresee has been balling out, Tyler Davis, Myles Murphy, Justin Mascoll, XT (Xavier Thomas). They have made a big jump from last year. Our defense has been playing really well."

By all accounts, Uiagalelei's first spring as the Tigers' starting quarterback was a huge success and the young quarterback is pleased with the spring he had.

The coaches have raved about not only his physical traits, but also his confidence, work ethic and dedication to perfecting his craft. However, as talented as the young quarterback is, Uiagalelei said he will use the summer to focus on improvement in a number of areas.

"Feel like there are a lot of things I could work on, but that I did a lot of things well, too,” Uiagalelei said. “Just going through all of my reads, my RPOs, becoming a leader and being more vocal is huge. Fine-tuning every single tool of my game, running, throwing, losing weight, getting faster and stronger. Just keep growing and becoming the best leader I can for my team is the biggest thing."

