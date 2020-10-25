Dabo Swinney Addresses Ongoing Special Teams Issues

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was high on his specials teams unit through fall camp and the first three games. However, concerns with the Tigers' protection arose after three blocked field goals against Miami.

Those gaffes appeared to have worked themselves out through some extra work in practice the following week and personnel adjustments leading into last weekend's game in Atlanta.

But the special teams' woes struck again Saturday with the Tigers allowing another blocked kick--this time on Will Spiers' punt. Additionally, B.T. Potter hooked a 37-yard field goal which was well within his range. Spiers had run for the sticks on 4th and 3 earlier in the possession on a designed fake to extend the drive.

"I just felt like we were playing tight and need to loosen up a bit," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about the play call. "I thought it was there based on film study and what I had seen earlier in the game. They executed it well. I'm disappointed we didn't go out and finish with some points but it created some good field position for us."

The blocked punt again seemed to be the result of poor protection on the right side. Swinney said the blocked punt was truly more about Clemson not doing its job and having to immediately pay the price.

"We just didn't do our job. Very basic--like day one job--on the punt. That was bad and it's a very simple thing. You've got to gap down and if you do that, you're in good shape. If you don't, that's what happens. It was disappointing because they got a score out of it but we'll learn from it and make it better. "

Swinney was eager to acknowledge the brighter moments for his special teams unit including Lyn-J Dixon's 49-yard opening kickoff return which set the Tigers up at the Syracuse 47 yard line on the game's opening possession.

After he ran down the Syracuse sideline, Clemson needed just five plays for quarterback Trevor Lawrence to find veteran wideout Cornell Powell for the 25-yard aerial strike.

Spiers, who earned a few reps under center last week in the 73-7 rout over Georgia Tech, remained efficient. He averaged 53.6 yards on five punts on the afternoon including a long of 64 yards. He continues to help the Tigers flip the field and win the field position battle. Potter connected on a 36-yard field goal to end the first half after missing on his first attempt earlier in the second frame.

"Spiers has been punting the heck out of the ball and we executed the fake. B.T. has been great all year with his field goals. He missed one but came right back and made the next one."

Though it may be a surprise to some, Swinney has no concerns with the special teams unit and reiterated his confidence that the issues will be corrected.

"We'll make it better. There are no perfect coaches, there are no perfect players. But at the end of the day, that's a great win for our guys," Swinney said.