SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Dabo Swinney Says Tigers Finally Have Functional Depth at Corner

JP-Priester

The further the season progresses, the better the Clemson corners have looked.

After some struggles early on, mostly due to youth and inexperience, the backend of the Tigers defense is now evolving into one of the strengths on that side of the ball.

Derion Kendrick and Andrew Booth Jr. give the team what appears to be one of the better cornerback duos in the ACC and with players like Mario Goodrich and Sheridan Jones behind them on the depth chart, the Tigers have as much depth as they've had in the Dabo Swinney era.

In fact, Swinney says the team is now in a place that the corners are basically interchangeable and that he has confidence in the group, regardless of which players are on the field.

"It's where we been trying to get to you know," Swinney said. "We've kind of finally hit that spot where we have that type of functional depth at corner where I don't have to really think about it to be honest with you. Trust all those guys."

Swinney says having that kind of depth at the position not only keeps the starters from having to play a high number of snaps but it also keeps the players hungry on the practice field. 

"It's awesome to be able to keep guys fresh," Swinney said. "But not only that, to keep an edge, to keep the competition, to be able to have the type of practice environment that you want as well." 

The kind of depth the Tigers now have at corner can also be advantageous for the offense. Swinney says it challenges the Clemson receivers to be at their best each and every day on the practice field. 

"And it also challenges our guys on offense," Swinney said. "You know when you have that type of depth, you know, in all your, your good on good work. So it's good to see, and hopefully, we can stay healthy and those guys can continue to play well."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Georgia Tech (someone got demoted)

Clemson will play its lone road contest of the month of October on Saturday, Oct. 17, when the top-ranked Tigers face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. Kickoff at Bobby Dodd Stadium is scheduled for noon ET.

Zach Lentz

by

walter sabo

Not Even Brent Venables Can Solve Stopping Travis Etienne

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables' advice to containing running back Travis Etienne this season is "good luck."

Brad Senkiw

Georgia Tech Ready to Challenge Top-Ranked Tigers

Georgia Tech acknowledges Clemson is a well-coached and elite team but the Yellow Jackets are more focused on themselves rather than the Tigers this week

Christopher Hall

Clemson at Georgia Tech: 5 Things to Watch For

Five things to look for as No. 1 Clemson heads to Atlanta this weekend looking for its sixth straight win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

JP-Priester

Clemson Remains Third in Updated 2021 Recruiting Class Rankings

Clemson's 2021 recruiting class is still ranked third overall after the latest update to the rankings at SI All-American

JP-Priester

Clemson's Phillips Going Where He's Needed

Sophomore defensive back Jalyn Phillips consistency prepared him to take advantage of the opportunity to make his first career start for Clemson Saturday against Miami.

Travis Boland

Clemson Uses Similar Play On First Touchdown Against 'Canes

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway scored twice against Miami in the Tigers 42-17 victory over the Hurricanes Saturday. His first touchdown looked familiar to Tiger fans as Clemson ran a similar play against the 'Canes back in 2015.

Travis Boland

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Reflects on Last Visit to Georgia Tech

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdowns in his last visit to Bobby Dodd Stadium, the place where his Tiger career really took off in 2018.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Parks Surprised By The Early Playing Time

Clemson freshman offensive tackle Walker Parks told the media Tuesday he was hopeful to be able to play this season but didn't have any expectations entering the year. Parks has appeared in every game this season playing 26 snaps against Wake Forest and 24 against The Citadel.

Travis Boland

Dabo Swinney: 'Our Best Players Have to Be the Most Disciplined Guys'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about the unsportsmanlike penalty Trevor Lawrence received for spiking the ball after scoring a touchdown against Miami on Saturday night

JP-Priester