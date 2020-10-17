The further the season progresses, the better the Clemson corners have looked.

After some struggles early on, mostly due to youth and inexperience, the backend of the Tigers defense is now evolving into one of the strengths on that side of the ball.

Derion Kendrick and Andrew Booth Jr. give the team what appears to be one of the better cornerback duos in the ACC and with players like Mario Goodrich and Sheridan Jones behind them on the depth chart, the Tigers have as much depth as they've had in the Dabo Swinney era.

In fact, Swinney says the team is now in a place that the corners are basically interchangeable and that he has confidence in the group, regardless of which players are on the field.

"It's where we been trying to get to you know," Swinney said. "We've kind of finally hit that spot where we have that type of functional depth at corner where I don't have to really think about it to be honest with you. Trust all those guys."

Swinney says having that kind of depth at the position not only keeps the starters from having to play a high number of snaps but it also keeps the players hungry on the practice field.

"It's awesome to be able to keep guys fresh," Swinney said. "But not only that, to keep an edge, to keep the competition, to be able to have the type of practice environment that you want as well."

The kind of depth the Tigers now have at corner can also be advantageous for the offense. Swinney says it challenges the Clemson receivers to be at their best each and every day on the practice field.

"And it also challenges our guys on offense," Swinney said. "You know when you have that type of depth, you know, in all your, your good on good work. So it's good to see, and hopefully, we can stay healthy and those guys can continue to play well."

