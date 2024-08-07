Dabo Swinney Gives Update on Clemson Tigers Backup QB Situation
As the 2024 college football season continuing to draw closer, the Clemson Tigers are a team to watch.
Despite coming up well short of expectations over the last few seasons, Dabo Swinney and company believe they have the ability to turn the program back into a championship contender this year.
The quarterback position will be a major key that will decide whether or not Clemson can have the kind of success that they're hoping to have.
Cade Klubnik is a major question mark coming into the year. He has the talent to be a big-time player for the Tigers, but has yet to show that ability on the field. If he can figure everything out, Clemson has a chance to be very dangerous.
On the other hand, if he comes out and struggles, Swinney may be forced to consider making a change.
Keeping that in mind, Swinney recently spoke out about the backup quarterback situation. Chris Vizzina and Trent Pearman are battling for the right to have that job.
Currently, it seems like Vizzina might be taking the edge in the competition.
“It’s been good. He’s had a couple of really good days in a row. Made a couple of really nice throws today. A couple of very accurate deep balls. I was really pleased and like I said, he’s had two really good days. Just got to keep going.”
As a whole, Swinney is liking what he's seeing from all the quarterbacks on his roster.
“All of them, I’m pleased with all those guys. They’re doing a nice job.”
Even fourth-string quarterback Paul Tyson has impressed his head coach.
“Paul’s getting his work where he needs to get his work so we’d be ready for us as our fourth guy if needed but a ton of reps going to those first three guys. And they are all very, very functional in what we need them to do. I like their attitude, their demeanors, they are coming to work every day.”
Hopefully, Klubnik is able to come out firing and put together his best season. In an ideal world, Clemson wouldn't even have to consider making a switch to one of the backup quarterbacks.
Only time will tell what the quarterback scenario will look like throughout the year. However, it does sound like there's a lot of positive things happening in that room.