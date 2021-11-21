Sunday Night Notebook: Swinney Previews Palmetto Bowl, Updates Injuries

In the final home game of the season, the Tigers had their most complete performance to date in a 48-27 win over Wake Forest.

The Clemson offense rolled up 543 yards of total offense, with 333 of those coming on the ground, and the defense kept the high-powered Wake Forest offense in check, holding the Demon Deacons to just 1.2 yards per carry and sacking Sam Hartman seven times.

"Defensively I thought we set the tone," Swinney said. "This isn't a team that punts very often, four straight punts. Came right out of the gate with a sack. Did a great job against the run all day. Obviously the (sic) sacks, that's our most on the season, seven three and outs. Had a bunch of different guys show up and make some contributions."

Clemson now gets set to go on the road and face in-state rival South Carolina. The Tigers have won six straight over the Gamecocks and a seventh would tie the record for most consecutive wins by either team in the storied history of the rivalry. Swinney is well known for his mindset of approaching each opponent the same, but at the same time, he is well aware that when these two teams square off, it means just a little bit more.

"That's why we always say South Carolina is a season and a goal of its own," Swinney said. "It's a standalone goal on our goal board. Everyone knows that from the moment you get here. This is a very important game to a lot of people. You know up front you're playing for a trophy on Saturday, the state championship. We're excited about it."

The head coach also provided some updates on the health of some of his players ahead of the rivalry game. Defensive tackle Tre Smith is out and will miss the rest of the season after being injured against Wake Forest. The second year player has played banged up all season and will require multiple surgeries.

Swinney is still unsure if receivers Joseph Ngata and EJ Williams will be ready to play. However, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who is playing with a sprained PCL and an injury to one of the fingers on his throwing hand, is expected to be ready to go.

"Just a little tape on (the finger)," Swinney said. "He had to practice with it, practiced with it all week. Just like a little tendon thing in there, but he's got to keep it taped up, but he did fine all week. He's battling. He's battling. Nobody's truly healthy this time of year but I was really proud of him yesterday. I thought he led us well. He kept them honest in the run game, made a couple of tough runs and made some big plays for us."

