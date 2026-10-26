Dabo Swinney’s Reluctance For Transfer QB Highlighted by Clemson’s 4-3 Record

In the 2026 offseason, 12 of the 17 ACC schools decided to roll with a transfer quarterback, or a former player of a different program, to begin the season. Clemson was one of those five schools, despite pushback for a new piece to be the successor to three-year starter Cade Klubnik.

Now, head coach Dabo Swinney is seeing the repercussions of doing so.

The Tigers’ loss to Virginia Tech at home this past weekend illuminates that. Clemson only amassed 27 passing yards in the first half, and although its defense did its job for the majority of the game, Swinney’s unit couldn’t string together enough plays to win a game-winning drive.

A lot of it falls on true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds, who wasn’t even the starter at the start of the season. A lot falls on poor offensive line play, allowing Reynolds to be sacked four times. Ultimately, it will fall on Swinney, who blamed himself and the coaching staff for the loss as well.

However, the season skid will fall on not taking a transfer quarterback to boost the offense and aid a new offensive coordinator, Chad Morris. Clemson has only picked up two passing touchdowns through the air, with only one coming from the arm of Reynolds.

Many expected the starting quarterback to be senior Christopher Vizzina, who waited in the wings for three seasons behind Klubnik to display the development in his fourth year within the system. However, He was pulled from the loss to LSU and injured his non-throwing arm in the second game of the season. Since then, he hasn’t seen the field.

After the game on Saturday night, Swinney revealed that he and his staff didn’t even think about playing him, responding simply with a “no” when asked if there was any thought.

Going into the season, Clemson’s offense was highlighted by its playmakers, but not having a quarterback who has been able to throw the ball to them consistently has tarnished the explosiveness. At this point last season, in the middle of October and seven games in, Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore have 537 yards and 407 yards, respectively.



This season, Wesco has 378 yards, with Moore only recording 269 in a season where both were expected to take another step in their games to potentially be top NFL Draft picks. That hasn’t been able to happen with Reynolds under center.

The Tigers are also the worst in the Power Four in EPA per dropback, simply being unable to get out of their own way offensively to win games.

Best passing offenses through week 8 (EPA/dropback vs. off. pass success rate)



Miami & Wake could be the ACC title game and we're here for ithttps://t.co/5JJYPqpTkG pic.twitter.com/smh81Lj19F — Game on Paper (@gameonpaper) October 25, 2026

Fortunately, Clemson’s other two phases have made up for it being lackluster on offense. The Tigers’ defense features pieces that will be playing on Sundays in the NFL moving forward, while the special teams unit has contributed nearly 50% of its points in junior Nolan Hauser.

Most expected Clemson to be a two-loss team coming off the bye, with Charleston Southern being a near shoo-in to take a win. It was the loss to the Hokies, a similar opponent in terms of coaching and financial makeup, that showed how far behind Clemson is in terms of the offensive side of the ball.

That has been present due to the inexperience of the quarterback and the denial of getting one in the 2026 offseason. It will be interesting to see if Swinney decides to get one moving forward, as well as Morris’s influence in adding more competition to the room, in 2027.

Clemson will face a transfer quarterback next in Florida State’s Ashton Daniels, who will look to lead the Seminoles at home to continue the Tigers’ skid. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the game broadcast on the ACC Network.