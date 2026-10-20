Dabo Swinney Shares Positive Injury Update on QB Christopher Vizzina Ahead of Virginia Tech

While Clemson true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds has been and will continue to be the starter heading into Week 8 against a Virginia Tech team that sits at 5-2, former starter Christopher Vizzina continues to work his way back from injury.

Last week, head coach Dabo Swinney updated us on the redshirt junior, who has been out with an elbow fracture since Week 2, saying he wasn’t 100% yet but had looked the best he’d had in practice since the injury.

Since then, Vizzina’s progress has continued, with Swinney relaying a similar message: that Monday night’s practice was his best yet since returning to the field.

“He’s been awesome,” Swinney said on Tuesday. “And actually, last night was his best practice since Georgia Southern. He’s starting to look like CV, which is really good. It’s the best I’ve seen him look. It’s really encouraging. I thought he was really able to rip the ball, and he had a smile on his face because, I think, this is the best he’s been.”

As he begins to look like the starting signal caller he was at the start of the season, Vizzina has also stood out as one of the best leaders in the locker room while sidelined for the past few weeks.

“He’s been a great leader. I mean, he’s in our leadership meetings. He’s talking to the guys; he’s encouraging the guys,” Swinney continued. “I mean, he’s awesome.”

The 18-year head coach went on to express his empathy for the former four-star recruit, noting how few opportunities he has had to compete since the season opener in Baton Rouge and the first three drives against Georgia Southern, when he threw one of Clemson’s only two passing touchdowns this season.

“Your heart breaks for him because, like I said, he didn’t even get a chance to really compete outside of his last three series,” he said. “And then he’s got a fracture in his arm, and he hasn’t really been able to do what he needs to do.”

Heading into this week’s game against the Hokies, though, he appears to be nearing the end of his recovery, having quickly gone from an emergency option behind former walk-on Trent Pearman to someone who could very well play Saturday if needed.

“So it’s been more about getting him ready to be an emergency guy, but now he’s at a point where I think we can get him ready to play, based on what I saw last night,” Swinney finished. “So, we’ll see today, but I was very encouraged.”