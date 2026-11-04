Dabo Swinney Remembering Last Year's Syracuse Loss in Clemson's Matchup With Orange

The nail in the Clemson Tigers’ coffin for the 2025 season happened in September: a 34-21 loss to the Syracuse Orange that dropped the team to 1-3.

Head coach Dabo Swinney remembers everything, from the onside kick in the first quarter to the 20-point deficit his group saw on that day. He admitted on Tuesday morning that he didn’t have his team ready for that game.

“I think I didn’t have them ready, period,” he said. “I mean, sometimes they say, ‘Don’t let a game beat you twice,’ and I just think that game was a gut punch. I mean, all of a sudden, you’re 1-2 and all the noise and all the stuff that comes with that, and these are kids. We weren’t ready to play.”

Now, Swinney has the chance to get some revenge, playing a similar Syracuse team that is coming off two massive wins over North Carolina and SMU. This time, Clemson will be going to the JMA Wireless Dome in upstate New York to pull off back-to-back wins.

Even when watching the film from last season, the Tigers’ head coach said it was a hard watch.

“It was hard to watch that first half,” Swinney said. “I think we had one possession in the first quarter. It was 10-0. We didn’t even have a snap on offense.”

There is a different in mentality between last year’s team and this year’s team though, especially with the ability to flush losses.

Clemson has a completely new offensive line, quarterback, running back and defensive line this season, making pickups through the transfer portal as well to make another push in the ACC. Saturday’s contest will be another chance to keep its slim ACC Championship hopes alive.

Swinney’s group is ready for the moment, too.

“These guys have been awesome. These guys have been, every Monday, locked in, ready to go,” he said. “Again, we’ve had a couple disappointing Mondays, but they’ve been a fun group to coach. They’ve had great leadership. They love to play. I mean, let’s spot the ball.”

Especially from their last two contests, the Orange are always an upset candidate under the head coaching of Fran Brown. The Tigers benefit from that two seasons ago when Syracuse took down Miami to put Clemson in the ACC Championship game.

Swinney says that his opponent could have an advantage in a category that Clemson perhaps haven’t seen yet, but should remember from a season ago.

“This is one of the more physical teams that we’ll play, and we certainly know that firsthand because they kicked our teeth in last year in the first half,” he said.

However, the Tigers’ head coach has the belief that his team has a different mindset entering this game compared to last year. Clemson’s win over Florida State helps that case as well.

“We got to put some consistency together and try to have a great November as we head into November football,” Swinney said. “I still think our best football’s in front of us.”

Kickoff is set for noon with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.