Clemson-Syracuse Football Game Time Announced

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced that the Clemson-Syracuse game scheduled for November 7 will kick off at noon at air on ESPN2.

The Tigers (4-3, 2-2 ACC) will do battle with the Orange (3-4, 1-4 ACC), in search of their first win in the JMA Wireless Dome since 2023.

The noon kickoff will be Clemson’s third of the season, after home games against North Carolina and Charleston Southern began at the same time. Syracuse will have their fourth noon kickoff of the campaign when they take on Clemson.

A season ago, the Orange stunned a Tigers team that entered the season with national championship aspirations. Fran Brown led Syracuse into Memorial Stadium in September, racing out to a 24-7 first-half lead, on the way to a 34-21 victory over Clemson. Angeli threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns in the win, which dropped the Tigers to a disappointing 1-3 record.

Brown’s team earned their first ACC win last Saturday in a double-digit road comeback at North Carolina. Syracuse erased a 20-10 UNC lead in the fourth quarter, rallying to force overtime. After a Tar Heel touchdown, quarterback Steve Angeli passed for a touchdown and a walk-off two-point conversion to end the game.

Historically, Syracuse has performed admirably against Clemson in upstate New York. Infamously, the Orange handed No. 2 Clemson a 27-24 loss back on Friday, October 13, 2017. An injury to quarterback Kelly Bryant and Eric Dungey’s 278-yard, three-touchdown performance were the difference-makers. The Tigers recovered, winning a third straight ACC title and returning to the College Football Playoff, but Syracuse had a night to remember.

Last time Clemson visited Syracuse, it left with a 31-14 win back in 2023. Cade Klubnik threw for a pair of touchdowns, while the defense stymied quarterback Garrett Schrader and the ‘Cuse offense, leading 24-7 after three quarters. The win was Klubnik’s first on the road as Clemson’s starting quarterback.

Clemson suffered its third loss of the season last Saturday night, a 20-16 defeat at the hands of Virginia Tech and first-year head coach James Franklin. Heading into the back half of the schedule, the Tigers will look to rebound and salvage a season that was expected to be a bounce-back from 2025’s 7-6 output.

This Saturday, Clemson will take on Florida State in Tallahassee for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network, seeking their third conference victory of the season.