Dabo Swinney Draws Physical Comparison Between Tait Reynolds and Tim Tebow

As most know, true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds will make his first career start for Clemson's ACC opener vs. North Carolina this weekend.

The decision by head coach Dabo Swinney to change starters at the position initially looked like it was injury-based, with multiple reports revealing that redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina had suffered an elbow injury and would be out for the Week 3 contest.

However, that claim was later confirmed to be false. In fact, the veteran coach said on Tuesday that it was a performance-based decision before anything.

"This is a performance deal, and [Vizzina] had a lot of opportunity on just things that, you know, you grade him every play," Swinney informed reporters, "and the things that were there for him to keep the job, he didn't do the routine things that he needs to do."

That said, Swinney was asked later in the press conference if he had a physical comparison to his new starting signal caller, who stands at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. He hesitated before naming a College Football legend he once recruited: Tim Tebow.

"I hate to even say it, but I mean, I recruited [Tim] Tebow," he stated. "So physically, you know, he's just gifted like that."

Swinney mentioned the tough and gritty aspects that Reynolds resembles, in addition to the obvious comparison of the two being multi-sport stars in football and baseball.

Tebow was recognized as a top prospect in both sports coming out of high school, with multiple MLB organizations considering drafting him; however, he decided not to play baseball as a senior, instead opting to enroll early at Florida to make it in time for spring practice.

Following his collegiate and professional football career, though, Tebow would make his return to the sport of baseball in 2016, playing four seasons in the New York Mets' minor league system.

Similarly, Reynolds was considered a top prospect in both sports. He originally committed to Arizona State for baseball before flipping to Clemson, which gave him a dual-sport scholarship to play both.

Nonetheless, there's no telling when Reynolds will be back on the diamond, as he's decided to stick with football thus far in hopes of becoming the Tigers' next four-year starter at quarterback.

"And Tebow was such a, you know, Tebow was a multi-sport star, you know, and Tim was a very, very tough, gritty competitor," Swinney explained. "I'm not saying he's Tim Tebow, please don't say that and write that. I'm just answering your question. Maybe I shouldn't have answered the question because, lord, y'all love to take stuff, it's crazy. I'm just saying he's physically gifted like that. You know, Tajh was physically gifted and was a good runner."

Swinney finished off his answer by describing Reynolds as a player who can be a "runner with some swagger," which isn't too far-fetched considering he ran for nearly 1,500 yards as a junior in high school.

Not to mention, we saw flashes of his dual-threat ability against the Eagles last weekend.

"Tait has the ability, as the game slows down for him, to be a runner with some swagger. He's gonna make some mistakes, we're gonna grow with him," he finished. "But I think we got a special kid; I think we got a special player, and we'll probably hit some bumps in the road, but he has a bright, bright future."

With the Tigers sitting as a bottom-five offense in College Football heading into ACC play, Clemson is counting on Reynolds' dual-threat ability — and the swagger that comes with it — to be part of the turnaround starting this weekend.

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