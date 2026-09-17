College Football ATS Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 3 (Bet Colorado State to Put up a Fight Against BYU)

We're officially swinging into the meat of the college football season and teams across the country are beginning their conference schedule portion of the season.

As I do every week, I'm going to give you my pick to cover the spread in every single game involving a Top 25 ranked team this week. Let's dive into them.

College Football Week 3 Spread Picks

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

No. 5 Miami vs. Wake Forest Prediction

Pick: Miami -20.5 (-112)

No. 22 Houston vs. No. 13 Texas Tech Prediction

Pick: Houston ++7.5 (-110)

Portland State vs. No. 21 Oregon Prediction

Pick: Oregon -56.5 (-120)

No. 2 Georgia vs. Arkansas Prediction

Arkansas is the worst power-conference team in the country this season, and I don't think the betting market has adjusted enough for how bad this Razorbacks team is. Despite facing North Alabama and Utah in its first two games, the Hogs have averaged a measly 3.8 yards per play while giving up 7.0 yards per play.

Georgia has already crushed their opponents in the first two weeks, and to be honest, I don't power-rank the Razorbacks much higher than the likes of Western Kentucky. Let's remember they beat North Alabama, a 1-2 FCS team, by just 17 points.

I have no problem laying the points with Georgia.

Pick: Georgia -24.5 (-115)

Buffalo vs. No. 14 Penn State Prediction

Pick: Buffalo +40.5 (-105)

Kent State vs. No. 6 Ohio State Prediction

Kent State has already been blown out once this season, losing 57-0 to South Carolina. What's just as, if not more, concerning than the final score is the fact that the Golden Flashes gained just 179 total yards of offense, while the Gamecocks racked up 645 yards of total offense.

There's no doubt in my mind that Ohio State has the skill and talent to win this game by as much as they want to. Whether or not they keep the pedal to the metal is the only thing that can keep them from covering the spread.

After last week's heartbreaking loss, I expect them to come out firing with a chip on their shoulder. I'll lay the points on the Buckeyes.

Pick: Ohio State -52.5 (-114)

No. 12 USC vs. Rutgers Prediction

Pick: USC -23.5 (-120)

Utah State vs. No. 17 Utah Prediction

Utah still isn't getting the credit the Utes deserve so far this season. They're a legitimate Big 12 contender, and their offense has been on fire so far this season, averaging 7.0 yards per play. They're going to crush their in-state rival in this game.

Pick: Utah -27.5 (-120)

Kentucky vs. No. 9 Texas A&M Prediction

Pick: Texas A&M -16.5 (-115)

Florida State vs. No. 10 Alabama Prediction

Pick: Florida State +19.5 (-108)

No. 16 SMU vs. No. 23 Louisville Prediction

Pick: Louisville -1.5 (-115)

UTEP vs. No. 19 Michigan Prediction

Pick: UTEP +34.5 (-104)

Northern Iowa vs. No. 18 Iowa Prediction

Pick: Northern Iowa +38.5 (-110)

Western Kentucky vs. No. 4 Indiana Prediction

Pick: Indiana -44.5 (-115)

Troy vs. No. 20 Missouri Prediction

Pick: Missouri -26.5 (-110)

West Virginia vs. No. 25 Virginia Prediction

Michael Hawkins Jr. provides a unique challenge for the Virginia defense. The Mountaineers quarterback is a dual-threat player who has thrown for 287 passing yards while also rushing for 199 yards on the ground. He's good enough to keep this game within reach for the Mountaineers.

I'm taking to take a shot on West Virginia pulling off the upset in this one.

Pick: West Virginia +10.5 (-114)

Michigan State vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Prediction

Pick: Notre Dame -29.5 (-110)

No. 11 BYU vs. Colorado State Prediction

I think BYU is overvalued in the betting market right now. The Cougars' 28-17 win against Arizona may seem impressive, but it's less impressive when you realize they only outgained the Wildcats by 38 yards. Meanwhile, Colorado State has exceeded expectations so far in 2026, including beating Wyoming 35-13 after being favored by only a few points. I think this is a great sell-high spot on the Cougars. I'll bet on the Rams to cover the big number on Saturday.

Pick: Colorado State +17.5 (-106)

No. 7 LSU vs. No. 8 Ole Miss Prediction

Pick: LSU -3.5 (+100)

New Mexico vs. No. 24 Oklahoma Prediction

Pick: Oklahoma -22.5 (-110)

Kennesaw State vs. No. 15 Tennessee Prediction

Pick: Tennessee -35.5 (-108)

UTSA vs. No. 1 Texas Prediction

Pick: Texas -30.5 (-105)

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