The Clemson Tigers have plenty of scrutiny on them for the remainder of the season, and nobody is getting that more than head coach Dabo Swinney.

However, the program’s leader for the last 18 seasons is in rough waters following the program’s loss to Georgia Tech this past weekend. However, despite being a 6-4 football team entering the final two games of the season, Swinney called his shot when looking at the season as a whole.

The shot he called? Clemson should still be competing for the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff.

“We should be better, but I also didn’t anticipate CV being out game two and I didn’t anticipate musical chairs in the offensive line. . .but that’s football,” he said on Tuesday. “We should be at least 8-2 in my opinion, and we’re not because we haven’t gotten it done on offense.”

Even with going into a season with so many new defensive pieces, a new quarterback and a overhaul on the offensive line, Swinney had hope that his group would be a postseason team by the time January came around. That’s always his mindset, and whether one believes its delusion or positive visualization, Clemson looks to have a team that competes against top teams every season.

Simply, it’s not the case in 2026.

“I thought we were going to go undefeated,” he said. “That’s what I believe. I always believe that. . .I never ever believe we’re not going to win and go undefeated.”

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The framed downhill run that Swinney is going through since the last time Clemson made the 4-team College Football Playoff in the 2020-21 season has had many, both fans and national media, question if he is past his prime. The Tigers’ head coach doesn’t believe that at all, referencing that there are hills and valleys with every situation.

Once it’s all adjusted, he claims that he will get back to the mountaintop, similar to how he did in 2016 and 2018.

“We’re going to win a bunch more. Coach Swinney’s going to win another national championship,” Swinney said. “I’m 56 years old. I got a long way to go, little rough patch right here, but I’ll work through it.”

He also said that the idea of the lack of winning is false. Clemson’s done it even when the NIL era has risen, beginning in 2021.

“We’ve won two conference championships in the NIL era. Winning is winning,” he said. “I mean, pre-NIL you got, this team’s got all five-stars and yada yada. You still had transfers; you still had all that.”

With given Clemson’s current situation, looking at one of the worst finishes of Swinney’s time with the Tigers, the record claim, as well as the national championship shot could be a crazy claim. However, if the program finishes strong, which is the only focus he has for the rest of the season, Swinney will hope to take that momentum for the remainder of the season.

After all, he has been through a lot of time with the program.

“You don’t believe in me? That’s fine, but I got 18 years of reasons why to believe,” Swinney said.