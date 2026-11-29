How Clemson Came From Behind, Defend Palmetto Bowl Trophy in South Carolina Win
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Clemson football used a go-ahead touchdown with two seconds remaining to erase a double-digit deficit, taking down South Carolina 21-17 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.
In a game that featured brawls, game-changing calls and plenty of fourth downs, Clemson quarterback Trent Pearman hit junior wideout Bryant Wesco Jr. on the goal line to seal the win with a pair of seconds in the game. Pearman used a 12-play, 77-yard drive in the final two-and-a-half minutes to secure it.
The Tigers got there with some stout defense to slow down the production of Gamecock quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Despite Sellers scoring and throwing a touchdown apiece, Clemson forced two turnovers on downs and three punts in the final five drives to put the team back into the game.
Momentum didn’t always have the Tigers, though. It started with unnecessary roughness penalties and a skirmish that came behind a late hit from cornerback Ashton Hampton to Sellers. The Gamecocks punched in another touchdown at the beginning of the third quarter to grow their lead to 10.
During that stretch, Clemson also allowed a fumble from quarterback Chris Denson, who has typically taken the rushing snaps over the last two games. The Gamecocks recovered the ball at the Tigers’ 10-yard line, but they turned the ball over on downs.
Clemson got on the board first in the second quarter, using another tight end touchdown to find success through the air. Pearman hit senior Olsen Patt-Henry for the score, barrelling in on a 12-yard reception.
In his second start as a Tiger, the walk-on threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for 45 as well off of seven carries. Add in the game-winning drive he orchestrated, and Clemson saw its best drive of the season come from the hands of a local kid.
Head coach Dabo Swinney saw his team allow no fourth down conversion from the Gamecocks, allowing only five third down conversions to get off the field. When the Tigers were able to contain Sellers, it helped turn the tide in Clemson’s favor.
Another South Carolina native, Jarvis Green, added 78 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown, his first of the season. He also added 40 receiving yards, with a majority of those coming on the final drive of the game.
Now, Clemson will wait where it falls in a bowl game, which will be announced after the conference championship game week next Sunday.
Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University. He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.Follow BarfieldGriffin