How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Charleston Southern, TV, Injuries, Betting

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers are fresh off their lone bye week of the season and will open play back up with their easiest game of the year against FCS program Charleston Southern in Week 7.

This will be Clemson’s second “buy game” of the season, too, with the first one coming against Georgia Southern for the team’s home opener, in which the program paid the Eagles $1.5 million and extended 2,500 complimentary tickets. For the Buccaneers, though, they will be paid only $450,000 and receive 500 complimentary tickets.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and his program enter the contest at 3-2, with wins over Georgia Southern, North Carolina, and Cal, and losses to No. 22 LSU and No. 3 Miami.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern sits at 3-3, with wins over South Carolina State, The Citadel and Point University (NAIA) and losses to Georgia Southern, Lindenwood and Gardner-Webb.

There’s not much to go over in terms of schematics and matchups between the two programs, as the Buccaneers are clearly the inferior program on just about every level. However, it will be interesting to see what the FCS program does at the quarterback position.

To begin the season, Charleston Southern had fifth-year Division II transfer Lek Powell as their starter; however, after completing just 51.6% of his passes for 552 yards, three touchdowns and one interception across the first five weeks, the Buccaneers staff decided to make a change.

In their Week 6 matchup with South Carolina State, redshirt sophomore Jared Echols made his first career start and exceeded expectations, completing 17-of-29 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns while adding 28 yards on the ground. That said, he’ll most likely be the starter again vs. Clemson.

Regarding injuries, the only noteworthy one is obviously starting nickel Corian Gipson, who will be out for the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a knee injury against Miami in Week 5. Auburn transfer Donovan Starr will now step into his role.

West Georgia transfer defensive tackle Kourtney Kelly is also expected to make his Clemson debut, as he’s now fully recovered from the ACL tear he suffered during the spring period. He is currently the backup behind co-starters Amare Adams and Champ Thompson.

“He’s had two good days, so we’ve been encouraged,” Swinney said on Wednesday. “He’s getting himself back into football shape and all that stuff, but he’s been able to hold up and do what he needs to do. So, I’m looking forward to getting him some action.”

Backup quarterback Christopher Vizzina is still working his way back from the elbow injury he suffered against Georgia Southern in Week 2. Swinney said he isn’t 100% yet, but he’s had his best week of practice since the injury.

Now, here's everything you need to know for the Week 7 matchup against Charleston Southern, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.

Clemson Tigers vs. Charleston Southern: What You Need to Know

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, Noon ET.

Other Game Day Info:

6:00 a.m.: Parking Lots Open

2:00 p.m.: Fan Fest at the Stacks

9:00 a.m.: Tigers Tailgate Show (Faxon Childress & Ricky Sapp)

9:50 a.m.: Tiger Walk in Rogers Family Lot

10:00 a.m.: Gates Open

10:30 a.m.: Tiger Band 90 Minutes Before Kickoff Concert

11:00 a.m.: Tiger Band Parade to Memorial Stadium

Noon: Kickoff at Death Valley

Watch: ACC Network

Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein

Analyst: Dave Clawson

Reporter: Madison Hock

Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app

Weather: By kickoff, the temperature should be in the low-60s, but is projected to be in the mid-60s throughout the contest. No lightning or rain should be headed toward Tigertown, either, as it’s estimated to be sunny all game.

Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analysts: Tim Bourret & Jeff Scott

Odds: Clemson is considered a 42.5-point favorite over Charleston Southern, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 57.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Clemson leads the young series over Charleston Southern, 1-0. The lone time the two parties met was back in 2023, when the Tigers dominated the Buccaneers in Death Valley, 66-17.