Dabo Swinney Accepts '1000%' Responsibility for Clemson's Disappointing Season

Dabo Swinney says Clemson has earned its 4-3 start and that the responsibility for that starts and stops with the head coach.

Once again the Clemson Tigers couldn't get out of their own way.

A number of self-inflicted wounds factored into another less than stellar performance from the offense in Clemson's 27-17 loss to Pitt on Saturday, dropping the Tigers to just 4-3 on the season. And right now, head coach Dabo Swinney says that is just who his team is.

"Kind of who we are right now," Swinney said after the game. "So we're a 4-3 team. That's where we are, that's what we've earned. And this is incredibly disappointing. And I am 1,000% responsible, it's as simple as that.

Missed blocks, dropped passes, and substandard quarterback play was once again a common theme for the Tigers.

"Obviously very disappointing game," Swinney said. "Offensively just once again just so many missed opportunities, critical turnovers, drops and missed throws. Just where we are right now. We're a very immature, very young, very unconfident offense, that's for sure."

While the Tigers have been able to rely on the defense to keep them in games this season, that was not the case on Saturday. Swinney was happy with the unit's performance early on, but as the game wore on, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was able to settle in, finishing with more than 300 passing yards and two touchdown throws.

"Defensively, you know, we played a good quarter and a half," Swinney said. "Then we had the big bust, the throwback. Busted coverage there and they made a nice play on the third sprint out touchdown and then they come right back, two-minute drive and fourth and seven, get a touchdown. It's very disappointing. We didn't affect the quarterback like we needed to. And then, you know, eight minutes to go in the game couldn't get the ball back."

While the Tigers lost two more players to major injuries on Saturday, Swinney was not interested in offering up any excuses. Instead, he once again took full responsibility for his team's performance, acknowledging the fact that he had a locker room full of players that were all feeling a wealth of disappointment.

"This team's performance starts with me as the head coach. Period. And, you know, everybody hurts. This is a very frustrating, very painful time."

