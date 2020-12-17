If Clemson defeats Notre Dame Saturday, It Won't be Because of Trevor Lawrence

The return of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the ACC title game is huge but it won't be what lifts the Tigers past Notre Dame Saturday in Charlotte.

As the ACC prepares for the biggest conference title game in league history, both teams are hard at work for should be another elite college football game. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be available this time around but if the Tigers win on Saturday, it won't be because of the expected first overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

You can take your pick of what doomed Clemson in the Nov. 7 loss. Whether that be injuries, defensive woes, or the costly Travis Etienne fumble return touchdown.

However, quarterback play is not what cost them in round one. In my opinion, I don't think it will be what wins it Saturday in Charlotte, either. I lean more towards a strong defensive outing and an impactful night from Clemson running back Travis Etienne to make the difference in the Tigers' favor in the rematch.

Clemson's defense allowed over 500 yards of total offense in the 47-40 double-overtime heartbreaker which saw the Tigers seemingly lose a player nearly every series in the second half. It was simply too much overcome, even for a team as deep as Clemson.

In his first road start, true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei held his own under tremendous pressure leading the Tigers to take the lead in the fourth quarter after falling behind in the opening stages of the game.

Uiagalelei, the next great rising star in an impressive run of elite quarterbacks at Clemson, was 29-of-44 passing for 439 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Oh, by the way, he played through a shoulder injury and wasn't 100 percent healthy at the time. As a true freshman in that situation in the chaos of a 2020 college football season, you couldn't' have asked for more from 'Big Cinco'

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly stated it was harder to prepare for Clemson's offense in the first meeting than it will be Saturday.

"It was more difficult quite frankly because we weren't sure what D.J.'s skill set was across the board and didn't have enough film to evaluate him. And as you know he threw for over 400 yards, he was outstanding."

The regular-season meeting was truly a classic and it's very reasonable to expect much of the same in Saturday's meeting in Charlotte. Kelly tends to agree with that assessment and addressed the return of those Clemson starters that will likely be available for round two but appeared to downplay the impact individual players can make on a game.

While Lawrence's return is without question a big deal, it's what the Tigers should have available on defense that should help turn the tide in favor of Dabo Swinney's' squad. Set to return Saturday after missing the first contest last month are defensive tackle Tyler Davis, linebacker Mike Jones Jr, and linebacker/quarterback of the defense James Skalski.

Their mere presence on the field changes how Ian Book will attempt to attack Brent Venables' defense. A hungry and healthier defense will be on the hunt not only for revenge but to make a statement after giving up some big plays in the first meeting.

With no disrespect to the legend that is Trevor Lawrence, he won't be what puts Clemson over the top. If the Tigers do indeed take care of business this weekend against the Fighting Irish the main storylines Sunday morning will be the performance of the Tiger defense—not Trevor Lawrence.