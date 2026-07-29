Clemson Cracks Top Six for Blue-Chip Combo Guard

Multiple Clemson Basketball targets have been trimming their list of options, including four-star shooting guard Justin Wise and four-star combo guard Joshua Tyson. Now, another prominent name has joined that group as of yesterday.

On Wednesday night, combo guard Tre Keith released his top six schools, which included Clemson, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Saint Louis, as first reported by On3’s Joe Tipton.

Keith is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 60 overall player, the No. 11 player at his position and the No. 6 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.

NEWS: Tre Keith, a 6-foot-2 point guard in the 2027 class, is down to six schools, he tells @Rivals.



The rising senior goes in-depth on each of his finalists: https://t.co/hdnajmzbP0 pic.twitter.com/Ap2UDgf8Km — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 28, 2026

The 6-foot-2 guard has been a name to know in the recruiting scene since he first started his high school career at Tri-Cities, as he averaged 21.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

While he didn’t earn any offers during the actual season, he added four to his name by the end of the AAU season: Georgia, Cincinnati, USF and Kennesaw State.

As a second-year starter for Tri-Cities, Keith’s scoring production slightly went down, but his assist production was up, finishing the 2024-25 season with averages of 18 points, 4.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game en route to a GHSA 5A State Championship victory.

He finally earned ranked status mid-year and continued to perform at a high level over the summer for AE5 Premier of the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, averaging 15 points, 2.2 assists and 2 rebounds across 21 contests. By summer’s end, he started seeing more high-major attention as he gained offers from Florida State, Providence, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.

This past season, Keith put up 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while leading the Bulldogs to a state semifinals appearance, where they lost 85-76 to the eventual state champions, Alexander High School.

Since AAU hoops started up again in April, though, Keith has proven himself to be one of the best players and scorers on the 3SSB Circuit, currently averaging 21 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game on shooting splits of 48/44/77 across 15 contests.

Over the past month or so, he’s added offers from Boston College, Mississippi State, Clemson, FIU, UAB, Saint Louis and Florida.

His only official visits scheduled as of now are Clemson (September 12) and Boston College (September 25), so it appears the two ACC programs are the front-runners in his recruitment, though that could always change.

Clemson Tigers on SI has an interview with Keith coming up here soon, so stay tuned for more information on his recruitment and relationship with the Tigers.