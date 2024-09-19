Defensive Stars to Watch For Clemson Tigers, NC State Wolfpack
The No. 21 Clemson Tigers are hoping to build on their defensive performance from two weeks ago as they host the NC State Wolfpack in an ACC opener for both teams on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
It’s not easy to pin where the Tigers (1-1) are defensively right now. After all, the unit got rolled in the second half of their loss to Georgia, before which it only allowed six points to the Bulldogs in the first 30 minutes. Then, the unit ran over Appalachian State.
But, after watching the Clemson offense scored 66 points, one has to wonder just how good the Mountaineers were?
The Wolfpack (2-1) have two wins over non-power conference teams, but their 51-10 loss to Tennessee in Week 2 stands out and could serve as a way of assessing their defense for Saturday. Along with the scoring, NC State gave up 460 total yards to a potential SEC title contender.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Clemson
DL Peter Woods
First, Woods has to play. He’s been participating in every workout this week, according to coach Dabo Swinney, as he continues to recover from a knee injury he suffered against Appalachian State. So, the signs are pointing in the right direction.
He didn’t register a tackle against the Mountaineers, so the Alabaster, Ala., sophomore is still sitting on the six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and the sack he registered against Georgia. If he’s healthy, last year’s Freshman All-American selection will pick up steam.
LB Sammy Brown
Brown is second on the team with nine tackles after two games. He hasn’t had a game-changing player, at least on the stat sheet, but it’s probably coming.
Of course, everyone could cut the true freshman a bit of slack. After all, it takes time to acclimate to the college game after you won the high school Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker, right? Right now the Commerce, Ga., product is making it look just a bit too easy.
CB Avieon Terrell
So let’s focus on the four passes Terrell has defender in the first two games. That’s best on the team. In fact, only safety R.J. Mickens has more than one besides Terrell.
Here’s another young player making a name for himself. The sophomore is coming off a freshman campaign in which he played 13 games, had one interception and, notably, defended five passes. Yep, Terrell’s coverage game is making a big jump.
NC State
LB Sean Brown
Brown has been busy in three games, as he leads the Wolfpack with 22 tackles. He hasn’t recorded a sack or an interception yet.
He’s capable, though. Last year Brown was a safety and the Wolfpack made the decision to move him to linebacker during spring football. So he’s learning a new position. Last season he was third on the team with 66 tackles and had two interceptions. At some point, those coverage skills will come in handy.
DE Davin Vann
The NC State pass rush hasn’t been that productive but Vann has 1.5 of the team’s three sacks so far.
He’ll produce, though. The fifth-year Wolfpack star has a history of doing so, as he’s coming off a six-sack season in 2023. Including this season he has 15.5 sacks for his college career.
S DK Kaufman
Kaufman is one of two NC State defenders with interception returns for scores, the other being cornerback Aydan White. So they’re both worth tracking. But Kaufman has produced 18 tackles and a fumble recovery. He’s assumed some of the workload that Brown left behind.
This is Kaufman’s first year at NC State but his fifth year in college football. He played one year at Vanderbilt and three years at Auburn.