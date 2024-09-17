Three Keys to Success For Clemson Tigers to Defeat NC State Wolfpack
The Clemson Tigers get back on the field after a bye week as they host the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday at noon eastern at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley.
The stars already seem to be aligning to help the Tigers (1-1) as they enter ACC play.
The Wolfpack announced on Monday that they would be moving forward with their true freshman quarterback, as their veteran transfer, Grayson McCall, is out with an injury.
While McCall is day-to-day, Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren made it clear that the true freshman would call the shots on Saturday.
There's also the evolving ACC race, where the Tigers are currently the second-highest ranked conference team in the AP Top 25 poll. In addition, Clemson has a schedule in front of it in which it won't play a ranked team until November.
The Tigers have a clear opportunity to enhance their ability to get to the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff. Saturday's game is Clemson’s first test to see if it can take advantage of it.
Here are three keys to success for Clemson as it prepares to face NC State.
Rush the Quarterback
Clemson probably spent most of its bye week preparing for McCall, the long-time Coastal Carolina star who transferred to NC State in the offseason.
Well, the Tigers will have to flip the script to true freshman CJ Bailey, who will start for the Wolfpack after McCall suffered an injury against Louisiana Tech. Doeren said that “CJ will start the game, and it’s his team.” He also said that with McCall it’s “one day at a time” in terms of his recovery.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said they’ve reviewed every one of Bailey’s plays from the contest against the Bulldogs. He threw for 160 yards on 13-of-20 passing and tossed one interception. He also rushed for 27 yards on four carries.
Bailey is 6-6 and he’ll be able to see over anything the Tigers throw at him defensively. And Clemson should throw a lot at him. He may be talented, but he’s also a true freshman starting his first collegiate game on the road in Death Valley. The Tigers’ pass rush needs to get to him early and often.
Build on That Offense
Clemson’s numbers against Appalachian State were a bit ridiculous in retrospect.
The Tigers scored 66 points, including a program high for first-quarter scoring with 35 points. Clemson racked up 712 yards of total offense. Quarterback Cade Klubnik had the game of his life with seven total touchdowns and threw for 378 yards. Running back Phil Mafah had 118 yards on just 10 carries. Freshman Bryant Wesco Jr. caught three passes for a whopping 130 yards and a touchdown.
Clemson will not rack up yards or score points like that against the Wolfpack. But, the Tigers would be wise to remember those good vibrations as they take the field on Saturday and back that up with the kind of effectiveness that helped them beat the Mountaineers.
Win the Turnover Game
The Tigers are seen as a double-digit favorite in some circles. Clemson will face a true freshman quarterback in his first start. This is not the time for Clemson to be loose with the football.
The first two games of the season bear that out. Against Appalachian State the Tigers were plus-2 in the turnover game, as they gave up just once. Against Georgia, that 34-3 season-opening loss, Clemson only turned it over once but finished minus-1 in turnover ratio.
In a game where a team enters with clear advantages as Clemson does on Saturday, giving away turnovers is an easy way to give away the win.