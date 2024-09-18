Offensive Stars to Watch as Clemson Tigers Face NC State Wolfpack
The No. 21 Clemson Tigers aren’t just gunning for a victory in their ACC opener against the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday. Clemson is shooting for a bit of history.
The Tigers (1-1) can claim the program’s 800th all-time victory with a win over the Wolfpack (2-1). In fact, the contest will be the 1,318th game in Clemson football history.
The Tigers are shooting to leap from 700 all-time wins to 800 all-time wins in 118 games, which would set a program record for fastest stretch to 100 wins.
The previous mark was the 134 games the Tigers needed to move from 400 all-time wins to 500 all-time wins.
The victory in the conference opener matters just as much, though, as Clemson is clearly in a position to pave its way to the ACC Championship game in Charlotte.
Here are three offensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Clemson
QB Cade Klubnik
Look in the rear-view mirror and you see what the third-year collegiate did two weeks ago — 378 yards passing with five touchdowns, along with two rushing scores. It was a career night for him.
Now, it’s about consistency. Peek into the Clemson game notes and you’ll find that a 300-yard passing game vs. the Wolfpack would give him back-to-back 300-yard games for the first time in his career, and the first for any Clemson passer since Trevor Lawrence in 2020.
No Clemson quarterback has thrown five touchdown passes in back-to-back games since Tajh Boyd in 2012, but let’s not get greedy. One of the complains from fans about Klubnik is consistency. Another solid game that leads to a win would ease those concerns a bit more.
WR Bryant Wesco Jr.
Here’s something that should worry the rest of the ACC. Swinney told reporters earlier this week that the true freshman is getting much closer to grasping the full offense, which would lead more playing time.
He had no problem with what limited playing time he received against Appalachian State two weeks ago. He caught three passes for 130 yards and a touchdown, far outstripping the one reception he had against Georgia.
The Tigers signed him hoping he would make an immediate impact. That’s what Wesco wants, too. All signs are pointing toward it coming against ACC competition soon.
TE Jake Briningstool
By season’s end, the senior might be the most consistent part of the Clemson passing game. In two contests he already has 10 receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
He has emerged as Klubnik’s security blanket for a reason. If the Tigers are to get to the ACC title game and the College Football Playoff, he’s one of the guys that will need to have a career year — and he’s well on his way.
NC State Wolfpack
QB CJ Bailey
Bailey is the starter for the Wolfpack after the injury to long-time collegiate Grayson McCall. There is less than a game’s worth of tape on the true freshman. He ended up putting together a solid game coming off the bench against LA Tech, as he overcame an early interception to help NC State win.
Bailey enrolled at NC State in January and went through spring practice, so he knows the playbook. He’ll make his first collegiate start in Death Valley and will be just the third true freshman to start a game for the Wolfpack since the turn of the century. Philip Rivers started all 12 games as a true freshman in 2000, while MJ Morris started two games in 2022.
RB Jordan Waters
An experienced running back can be a freshman quarterback’s best friend. Enter Waters, who is playing his sixth season of college football.
He rushed for a career-high 819 yards last year with Duke, where he played for five seasons, and is already off to a team-leading 156 yards and two scores this year. After scoring 12 touchdowns a year ago, this is the back NC State will lean on in those situations where it needs a big play.
C Zeke Correll
An unusual choice most weeks, but with a true freshman behind center, Correll will likely assume more of the load when it comes to helping Bailey pick up reads and change protections. Correll was a preseason nominee for both the Rimington Awarad (for the nation’s best center) and the Outland Trophy (for interior lineman).
He played his first five seasons of college football with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, so he’s quite familiar with Clemson. He’ll be invaluable to Bailey on Saturday.