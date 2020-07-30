Deshaun Watson Set To Release First Book

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has created an impressive list of accolades thus far in his career. Soon, the 2016 National Champion can officially add author to that ever-growing catalog.

Watson was the epitome of the model student-athlete at Clemson, finishing his degree in three years while earning All-ACC Academic team honors twice. On the field, he was even more outstanding. The Gainesville, Ga., native led Clemson to a pair of playoff appearances and a national title revenge victory over Alabama.

Among his laundry list of honors include Consensus All-American, ACC Player of the Year, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, and two-time Davey O'Brien Award and Manning Award winner. Watson was the 12th overall pick of the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL draft and since arriving in Houston he's earned a pair of trips to the Pro Bowl. The Clemson legend is the first player in NFL history to have at least 4,000 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 500 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns in a single season (2018).

On Monday, Watson appeared on the Sports Spectrum Podcast with host Jason Romano via a pre-recorded Zoom call. He opened up about his journey of faith, what lies ahead for the 2020 football season, and his forthcoming book entitled "Pass It On" which is set to release Sept. 8.

"It's pretty crazy (to be an author). That's something I thought I'd never be able to call myself, especially at age 24. In school, I hated to read books so now to write one of my own and have it come out this year is incredible," Watson said.

The two-time Pro Bowler said he felt the timing was right to scribe his first book and that he wanted to share the story of his testimony with others.

"I feel like every time I go to one of these events and I share my story, people tell me how much they got out of it and how it is helping them with their lives. I want to write many more books but this is the first part of my first 24 years of life," the Texans quarterback said.

Writing the book allowed Watson to reminisce on life and recall things that he had forgotten about along the way. He said it also allowed him to realize how he was able to overcome different situations.

The full title of the book is "Pass it On Work Hard, Serve Others....repeat." Watson said he chose the title because that is the motto he lives by each day. It is available for pre-order today.

"I feel like the work always comes first. If I want to have fun, have nice things, live this life that I want to live, and have my future wife and kids set for life, then I have to put in the work now," Watson said during the Zoom call. "I like to serve other people and want everyone around me to do the things I'm doing so we can share that energy and just pass the torch around."

In the book, Watson also discusses seven core values he strives to live by Generosity, Empathy, Self-Sacrifice, Service, Commitment, Strength in Values and Action.

Choosing to focus on the word empathy was very important to Watson and has become increasingly relevant during the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic and fight for social justice.

"Being able to understand and love each other and treat each other as one especially during these trying times is so important. I know it is hard for us all to get on the same page because we all have different beliefs but I do think it is possible for us all to come together," Watson said.

Watson also discussed the importance of his faith and how he's had to alter is normal schedule now that he's on the job most Sundays.

"We don't get to go to church on Sundays because we're either traveling or playing that week's game so you just have to find that extra time to study and read the word," he said.

During the call, he also described how he began to grow to appreciate a servant's heart through meeting Warrick Dunn. In 2006, the former Pro Bowler helped provide habitat for humanity house to get Watson and his mother, Deann, a new start. Through Warrick Dunn Charities, the former FSU Seminole has donated 173 homes to single parents.

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will release his first book on Sept. 8. Deshaun Watson via Twitter

"That really just changed my life. I used to play with (Dunn) on video games so I knew once I made it to the NFL, I wanted to be just like him," Watson said.

The biggest takeaway he hopes readers walk away from the book with? The servant's leadership and having others willing to serve with passion. Watson wants everyone to take the next step in their careers and help pass that service on to someone else.

"I think the Lord is teaching me the small details in how to not only become a man but to become a young, black and successful man that came from nowhere and is using his platform for the right reasons. I just want to serve and love and work harder than I have before and I think it will take me to new and better heights," he Watson said.

The book is available for preorder HERE.