Despite Underwhelming Records, Clemson vs. Florida State Will Be 'Very Competitive'
For the first time in 15 years, the Clemson Tigers will play the Florida State Seminoles with both teams being unranked.
It’s not often that the ACC rivalry has lower stakes the usual, but that’s not stopping both programs from going into this game with dreams of an important win.
This week, both head coaches, Dabo Swinney and Mike Norvell, were excited for the matchup during their mid-week press conferences. The two head coaches will enter the game prepared to give their all.
Swinney calls the home matchup against the Seminole a “tough opportunity,” being an important contest for both teams.
“Tough opponent with Florida State,” the Clemson head coach said. “You know, both teams, kind of similar in a lot of ways, and we’ve had some tough, hard-fought losses throughout our season, but all that goes out the window Saturday night. It’s Clemson, Florida State, so huge game for both teams, and a good football team.”
Norvell’s squad is still looking for its first away win of the season. Similar to the Tigers, the Seminoles have had underwhelming results as well, including close losses to Virginia, Pittsburgh and Stanford.
The Florida State head coach still believes that Clemson is capable of winning comfortably, regardless of what the record suggests.
“It’s a talented team that we’re playing,” Norvell said. “They’ve had some tough outcomes, some close games, you turn on the film and you see a team that’s absolutely capable, one that we just have to continue to play better on our end.”
Neither team has much to play for besides bowl game eligibility. Clemson needs three wins from its last four contests to reach a bowl game for its 21st straight season, while Florida State needs two from its last four to get a postseason bowl.
Both teams also have dynamic quarterbacks who have won big games. Clemson signal caller Cade Klubnik has two ACC Championships under his belt, while Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos has, arguably, any team’s biggest win of the season: a Week 1 home win over Alabama.
Klubnik, who is entering the home stretch of his senior season, is going to give everything he has in his penultimate game in Death Valley.
“Excited to play an opponent like that,” the quarterback said. “I mean, it’s Florida State, you know, it’s obviously a big game for us and an opponent that we take very seriously, but yeah, just to get back out in front of these fans, you know, it’s only so many opportunities left and just this place means so much to me, and I want to go continue to give everything I have and deliver what this place deserves.
The last three ACC Championships belong to these three teams, and each matchup poses a new storyline that is remembered for years to come. From the Bowden Bowl to the missed opportunities that the Tigers missed out on in the 2023 season, something special is set to happen on Saturday night.
“This is going to be a lot of energy, a lot of excitement for the opportunity to compete,” Norvell said. It’s going to be a lot of talented individuals on that field.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Memorial Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.