EA College Football 25 Predicts Clemson Tigers Make Playoff Return
With fans finally able to get their hands on the brand new EA College Football 25 video game, it's time to celebrate by taking a look at how the newest iteration expects the Clemson Tigers to perform in this upcoming season.
To get the job done, everything was put into the computer's hands as the 2024 season was simulated to completion.
Clemson has seemingly started to fall behind the rest of the college football world as Dabo Swinney continues to refuse the transfer portal to improve the roster.
Last season, the Tigers finished with their worst record in over a decade. They also haven't made a College Football Playoff appearance in the past three campaigns.
That changed in the simulation, though, as a 10-2 record in the regular season led to an at-large bid for Clemson in the first year of the expanded playoffs.
They started the season off very strong with a 34-14 showing against the dynasty of the Georgia Bulldogs.
Losing two games between weeks four and six to the NC State Wolfpack and Florida State Seminoles did put a bit of a damper on things, though.
Swinney and company went on to win their next seven games. With two conference losses, Clemson finished fifth in the ACC.
By the decision of the playoff comittee, they had done enough to earn a No. 7 seed against the No. 10 Washington Huskies in the first round. That was the end of the season, though, as the Tigers fell in a heartbreaker by a score of 24-20.
Even better than any record, quarterback Cade Klubnik looked to finally figure things out on offense.
The junior had easily his best season, throwing for 3,784 yards with 38 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Antonio Williams took advantage of the new spotlight, finishing with 1,048 receiving yards and 13 scores. Tony Stellato wasn't far behind.
As there was so much success through the air, the run game took a hit without Will Shipley. Phil Mafah wasn't bad, but had a much less productive year. He rushed for 757 yards and score six touchdowns.
Klubnik used him more in the passing game, though, adding 36 catches for 255 yards and two more scores.
The defensive MVP was clear, with Peter Woods breaking out to tie the school record of 16 sacks.
Both sides of the football were Top-15 units, making it easy to see wht there was so much success.
Clemson finished Top-Five in passing yards, points per game, rushing yards allowed, points allowed, sacks and interceptions.
With Swinney not technically there to say no, the program did finally add some players through the transfer portal. The top player added was USC Trojan wide receiver Zachariah Branch.
Getting bounced in the first round isn't the end goal, though this was still a step in the right direction back in the double-digit win column and a new look onto the transfer portal.