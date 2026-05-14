Clemson CB Target Scraps Official Visit, Swaps in SEC Trip

The recruiting misses at the cornerback position continue to mount for the Clemson Tigers this spring, with a recently offered target scrapping his official visit with the program.

On Tuesday, On3's Chad Simmons reported that Western (Fl.) cornerback Bryce Williams moved his official visit from Clemson — originally scheduled for May 29-31 — to Oklahoma, where he will visit head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners for the first time.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 315 player nationally, the No. 36 player at his position and the No. 28 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Oklahoma is surging late for 4-star CB Bryce Williams, @ChadSimmons_ reports⭕️



The Sooners are battling the Cornhuskers at the top...



Read: https://t.co/dqhVAlws41 pic.twitter.com/S25yvi5xET — Rivals (@Rivals) May 12, 2026

Initially, Williams committed to Florida State in April 2025 — two months after receiving his offer — but after the firing of cornerbacks coach Patrick Surtain Sr. — a former All-Pro and father of Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain — he decided to decommit from the program and reopen his recruitment.

The decision led to Clemson and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed entering the picture to start 2026, as he decommitted in December 2025.

Nebraska, however, had made Williams a priority well before his decommitment, with secondary coach Addison Williams steadily building a relationship with the blue-chip recruit since the program extended an offer in January 2025. The staff only intensified its pursuit after he decommitted, bringing him to campus on multiple occasions.

The Tigers tried to keep up, but scheduling issues kept delaying the two parties' plans.

Initially, Williams was scheduled to attend the Elite Retreat alongside numerous other prospects in early March, but that was ultimately postponed. Then, in mid-April, he had Clemson penciled in as the first stop on a three-school visit swing before a transportation problem scrapped the trip, according to Paul Strelow of Tiger Illustrated.

While he wound up seeing Nebraska and North Carolina first, Williams finally made it to campus at the end of April, which led to an offer from the program nearly three months after he included the Tigers in his top six.

Williams hasn't updated his top six in several months — a list that didn't even include Oklahoma — but the Cornhuskers and Sooners are now officially battling for his commitment. Nebraska remains the front-runner, though Oklahoma has made him a clear priority. Not to mention, cornerbacks coach Lamar Morgan, who first offered Williams during his time on Michigan's staff, has since built a strong relationship with the recruit.

As for his official visit schedule, Williams will head to Norman first before wrapping things up with a trip to Lincoln.

With Clemson now essentially out of the picture for Williams, the Tigers look to secure their remaining top cornerback targets, Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, who placed the program in his top five a few weeks ago, and four-star Bryant Robinson. Both will be on campus May 29-31 for their official visit.

Furthermore, the staff will also shift their focus on recently offered targets, specifically three-star prospects Brandon 'Slim' Leavell and Aidyn Wiggins, as well as former Alabama commit Nash Johnson III, who included the Tigers in his top six and set a commitment date for July 1 on Wednesday. Of the three, Leavell is the only one with an official visit scheduled with Clemson.